Florida Senate president's husband dies after fall while hiking in Utah park

The husband of Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo died Wednesday, two days after falling during a hike at Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park, officials said.

John Passidomo, 72, a Naples attorney, was hiking with his wife Monday when he fell and sustained "massive trauma to his head, among other very serious injuries," according to a memo from state Sen. Dennis Baxter that was released by the Senate.

Baxter wrote that other hikers on the trail were the first to reach Passidomo. He was transported from the trail by ambulance to a local hospital, then flown to a regional trauma center in St. George, Utah, about two hours from the park.

Florida Senate/X John Passidomo died April 3, 2024, at a Utah hospital after a hiking accident. He was an attorney with Naples-based Cheffy Passidomo and a board-certified specialist in real-estate law.

“After a thorough evaluation by the very best medical teams over the next 24 hours, the president was advised that Mr. Passidomo would not survive these severe injuries,” Baxter said.

His wife and three adult daughters were at this bedside when he died “peacefully,” the memo said.

The Passidomos were “law school sweethearts” at Stetson Law School and married in 1972.

"The trip to visit several national parks in Utah was one of many great adventures they shared during five decades together," according to the memo.

Baxter added that Passidomo, a organ donor, “was very fit and active, with overall excellent health.”

In the memo, his the Senate president expressed gratitude to the National Park Service, first responders, park staff and hikers who immediately came to her husband’s aid.

“Their quick action sustained his life, not only providing precious moments for the family to say goodbye, but also making organ donation possible, effectively saving the lives of others,” wrote Baxter, the Senate's president pro tempore.

John Passidomo was an attorney with the Naples-based Cheffy Passidomo firm and was a board-certified specialist in real-estate law, according to the firm’s website. He also served as vice mayor of Naples and was on the city commission from 1990 to 1992.

He is survived by his wife; daughters Catarina, Francesca and Gabriella; and two grandsons. Gabriella Passidomo serves on the Florida Public Service Commission.

Kathleen Passidomo, a Republican from Naples, became Senate president in November 2022 and in March finished her final legislative session in the post. She has two more years on her Senate term.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.