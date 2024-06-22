Massive inflatable IUD visits Tampa to highlight reproductive rights

A 20-foot inflatable IUD towered over a park in downtown Tampa on Friday.

The massive intrauterine device at Lykes Gaslight Square Park was part of the Americans for Contraception’s IUD Express tour.

The group is bringing the inflatable to areas around the country as it highlights the importance of protecting access to contraceptives.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked the passage of legislation that would have protected a person’s right to access contraception earlier this month.

A similar bill in Florida’s legislature also failed to pass.

The group says this shows an effort by Republicans to undermine reproductive rights across the country.

Speakers including U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and state Representatives Lindsay Cross and Susan Valdes joined others in calling for protection of reproductive rights during a press conference at the park.