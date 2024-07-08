© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
If you vote by mail in Florida, it's time for you to re-register

WUSF | By Savannah Rude
Published July 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
If you plan to vote by mail in the upcoming election, make sure to check your registration status.

Due to changes in voting laws, Floridians may have to update their registration.

A recent Florida law requires all Florida voters who want to vote by mail to renew the request after each federal general election. If you plan to vote in any upcoming election by mail, specifically the August primaries and the November general election, make sure to check that you don't need to renew your registration.

If your request has expired or you want to vote by mail for the first time, contact the elections office in your county:

Requests for vote-by-mail ballots must be received in your local Supervisor of Elections office on the 12th day before an election and no later than 5 p.m.

