If you vote by mail in Florida, it's time for you to re-register

A recent Florida law requires all Florida voters who want to vote by mail to renew the request after each federal general election. If you plan to vote in any upcoming election by mail, specifically the August primaries and the November general election, make sure to check that you don't need to renew your registration.

If your request has expired or you want to vote by mail for the first time, contact the elections office in your county:



Requests for vote-by-mail ballots must be received in your local Supervisor of Elections office on the 12th day before an election and no later than 5 p.m.