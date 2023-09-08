© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Voters by mail need to re-register

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published September 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT

Changes in Florida voting law may require you to update your registration.

A recent Florida law made all vote-by-mail requests in the state expire at the end of last year. If you plan to vote by mail in any municipal, primary, or general election in 2024, including the presidential election, you will need to re-register. Contact the elections office in your county.

In Citrus County, go to votecitrus.gov/Vote-by-Mail/Vote-by-Mail-Information.

In DeSoto County, go to votedesoto.com/Voter-Info/Vote-by-Mail.

In Hernando County, go to hernandovotes.gov/Ways-to-Vote/Vote-by-Mail.

In Hillsborough County, go to votehillsborough.gov/VOTERS/Vote-By-Mail.

In Manatee County, go to votemanatee.com/Vote-By-Mail-Early-Voting/Vote-By-Mail-Ballot-Request-Online.

In Pasco County, go to pascovotes.gov/Elections/Vote-by-Mail.

In Pinellas County, go to votepinellas.gov/VoteByMail.

In Polk County, go to polkelections.com/Mail-in-Ballot-Request-Form.

In Sarasota County, go to sarasotavotes.gov/Voter-Information/Vote-by-Mail.

In Lee county, go to Lee.vote. In Collier County, go to CollierVotes.gov.

Requests for vote-by-mail ballots must be received in your local Supervisor of Elections office no later than 5:00 pm on the 10th day before an election.

