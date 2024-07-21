What are your thoughts on the unprecedented news in the presidential race?

A bitterly divided electorate already has made the 2024 presidential election one different from any other in modern history.

But it shifted into historic, unprecedented territory in just the past week.

First, a lone gunman attempted to assassinate former president and GOP candidate Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pa.

And on Sunday, current president Joe Biden announced he was dropping out the race following a disastrous debate performance and calls from his own party to step down.

Americans have a lot of feelings and questions about these events. and how it will affect the November general election.

WUSF wants to know how this has been affecting your thoughts on voting. Maybe you have some specific questions you want answered about the process. Share your thoughts below, and if you are willing, a reporter may call you.