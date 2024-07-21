© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now
BREAKING NEWS: Biden drops out of 2024 reelection race, endorses Harris for nominee
Image says 2024 Elections
Vote 2024
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

What are your thoughts on the unprecedented news in the presidential race?

WUSF | By Mary Shedden
Published July 21, 2024 at 5:59 PM EDT
WUSF Public Media
President Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential election, a week after the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump.

The 2024 contest for president is unlike any other.

A bitterly divided electorate already has made the 2024 presidential election one different from any other in modern history.

But it shifted into historic, unprecedented territory in just the past week.

First, a lone gunman attempted to assassinate former president and GOP candidate Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pa.

And on Sunday, current president Joe Biden announced he was dropping out the race following a disastrous debate performance and calls from his own party to step down.

Americans have a lot of feelings and questions about these events. and how it will affect the November general election.

WUSF wants to know how this has been affecting your thoughts on voting. Maybe you have some specific questions you want answered about the process. Share your thoughts below, and if you are willing, a reporter may call you.
Tags
Politics 2024 Presidential Election2024 ElectionsJoe BidenDonald TrumpAmerica Amplified
Mary Shedden
I’m the lucky one who guides the WUSF News team as it shares news from across Florida and the 13 amazing counties that we call the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Mary Shedden
Related Stories