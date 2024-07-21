© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
BREAKING NEWS: Biden drops out of 2024 reelection race, endorses Harris for nominee

Florida and Tampa Bay officials react to Biden's decision to not seek re-election

WUSF
Published July 21, 2024 at 4:18 PM EDT
Joe Biden speaking at the podium
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
President Joe Biden spoke at at the University of Tampa in February 2023.

Local elected officials responded quickly to the news that President Biden was no longer running for re-election

Politicians across the Greater Tampa Bay region and Florida are reacting to Sunday’s decision by President Joe Biden to not seek re-election.

Those in the Democratic Party, as expected, praised Biden for stepping aside and allowing the party to select another candidate. Biden had been dogged for weeks after a disastrous debate performance brought his age and abilities into question.

He released a statement Sunday afternoon and endorsed his vice-president, Kamala Harris.

Florida Democratic Chairwoman Nikki Fried quickly supported his move, as did the mayors of Tampa and St. Petersburg. Many already are backing Harris to be the nominee when the party meets next month in Chicago.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who spoke last week at the Republican National Convention in support of former President Donald Trump, went on the attack against Harris.


 Local members of Congress also spoke up, such as Rep. Kathy Castor of Tampa.

"Joe Biden is once again showing true leadership by putting the country above all else. …And now is an exciting time for him to pass the torch. There is a lot at stake in this election and I have full confidence in Vice President Harris. She is a fighter who stands up for reproductive freedoms, civil rights, lowering costs for families and lifting up all Americans. I look forward to working for her election and defeating Donald Trump," Castor said.

By contrast local GOP members of Congress were suggesting that Biden step down immediately, and not when his term ends in January, 2025.

And others immediately started criticizing Harris’ job as Vice President.

The Democratic nominee for president will face off against Trump on Nov. 5. That is 106 days away.
