Florida and Tampa Bay officials react to Biden's decision to not seek re-election

Politicians across the Greater Tampa Bay region and Florida are reacting to Sunday’s decision by President Joe Biden to not seek re-election.

Those in the Democratic Party, as expected, praised Biden for stepping aside and allowing the party to select another candidate. Biden had been dogged for weeks after a disastrous debate performance brought his age and abilities into question.

He released a statement Sunday afternoon and endorsed his vice-president, Kamala Harris.

Florida Democratic Chairwoman Nikki Fried quickly supported his move, as did the mayors of Tampa and St. Petersburg. Many already are backing Harris to be the nominee when the party meets next month in Chicago.

Thank you @POTUS. Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents of our lifetimes — the nation is eternally grateful. Now, the Democratic Party must be more united than ever to defeat Donald Trump. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 21, 2024

Today we learned of President Biden’s decision to decline the democratic nomination for President of the United States— while his decision was difficult, I stand in full support of VP @kamala Harris as the democratic nominee. It’s time to move our nation forward, together. pic.twitter.com/RyBaxkQhg0 — Ken Welch (@Kenwelch) July 21, 2024

President Biden today demonstrated his character and patriotism, putting our country first. He has delivered for Tampa, and I am grateful for his extraordinary public service and leadership. — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) July 21, 2024

Governor Ron DeSantis, who spoke last week at the Republican National Convention in support of former President Donald Trump, went on the attack against Harris.

Kamala Harris was complicit in a massive coverup to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of discharging the duties of the office.



She also was the the border czar during the worst border crisis in American history.



Democrats are just rearranging the deck chairs… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 21, 2024



Local members of Congress also spoke up, such as Rep. Kathy Castor of Tampa.

"Joe Biden is once again showing true leadership by putting the country above all else. …And now is an exciting time for him to pass the torch. There is a lot at stake in this election and I have full confidence in Vice President Harris. She is a fighter who stands up for reproductive freedoms, civil rights, lowering costs for families and lifting up all Americans. I look forward to working for her election and defeating Donald Trump," Castor said.

By contrast local GOP members of Congress were suggesting that Biden step down immediately, and not when his term ends in January, 2025.

Not running for reelection is a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief.



It’s disturbing and reckless that he’s been “running” the country as long as he has…



Let me repeat: if he doesn’t… — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) July 21, 2024

And others immediately started criticizing Harris’ job as Vice President.

Kamala Harris has done more to hurt Hispanic Americans than any other president in US History by ignoring the rape, trafficking, and torture of Hispanic Women and CHILDREN. She’s unfit. https://t.co/Z2YCvzhrQa — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) July 21, 2024

The Democratic nominee for president will face off against Trump on Nov. 5. That is 106 days away.