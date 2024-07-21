Hill Democrats praise Biden's leadership while Republicans call on him to step down

In the wake of President Biden's announcement that he will not seek reelection, congressional Democrats have praised his decision his leadership but many Republicans are using the moment to call on Biden to resign the presidency.

Democrats in Congress were at the forefront of the pressure campaign for Biden to step aside and are now facing a mad scramble to replace him as the party's nominating convention looms in just under one month. The demands for Biden's resignation now trigger a complicated process that will force the party to launch a new campaign and defend Biden's competence at the same time.

Democrats rush to praise Biden

Democrats responded with a mix of laudatory statements focused solely on Biden and support for elevating Vice President Kamala Harris. Top leaders primarily focused on Biden.

"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he's a truly amazing human being," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X. "His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American."

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement that "President Joe Biden is one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history....America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and dignity. We are forever grateful."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, also released a statement that did not mention Harris, a fellow Californian. Pelosi said Biden's "vison, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.

"With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment," the statement reads. “God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness.”

Many rank-and-file members, like Rep. Hillary Scholten—a Democrat representing a competitive seat in Michigan—used the moment to get behind Harris.

"There’s so much at stake this election — let’s unite as a country behind Vice President Kamala Harris and rise victorious over extremism this November," she wrote. "There has never been a more critical election than this one for women’s reproductive rights, for democracy, and for our future.”

Republicans say Biden must resign

House Speaker Mike Johnson called on President Biden to "resign the office" immediately, saying in a statement: “If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President...November 5 cannot arrive soon enough.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, also a member of Republican leadership, echoed the sentiment: "If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States," Stefanik, R-N.Y., wrote on X. "He must immediately resign."

They also quickly turned their attention to Harris as Biden's potential successor, criticizing her record on the border, and accusing her of covering up Biden's "mental decline."

"As second in command and a completely inept border czar, Harris has been a gleeful accomplice — not only in the destruction of American sovereignty, security, and prosperity, but also in the largest political coverup in U.S. history. She has known for as long as anyone of [Biden's] incapacity to serve," Johnson wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



