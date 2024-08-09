© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Early voting begins Saturday across the greater Tampa Bay region

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published August 9, 2024 at 8:58 AM EDT
Close-up of voting booths
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Starting Saturday, voters across the greater Tampa Bay region can begin early voting for the Aug. 20 Florida primary election.

It began Monday in Hillsborough County and other areas across the state, and opens Saturday statewide.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, more than 840,000 Florida voters have already cast ballots by mail, and nearly 54,000 have voted early in-person.

VOTER GUIDE: Compare the candidates ahead of the general election

In addition, nearly 1.6 million voters have requested mail-in ballots.

Here are the deadlines and links to locations where you can vote early for the primary across the region:

  • Hillsborough: Aug. 5-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Pinellas: Aug. 10-18, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Sarasota: Aug. 10-Aug. 18, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Manatee: Aug. 10-17, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Pasco: Aug.10-17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Polk: Aug. 10-17, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Hernando: Aug. 10-17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

And click on your county for information on requesting a mail-in ballot:
