Early voting begins Saturday across the greater Tampa Bay region

Starting Saturday, voters across the greater Tampa Bay region can begin early voting for the Aug. 20 Florida primary election.

It began Monday in Hillsborough County and other areas across the state, and opens Saturday statewide.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, more than 840,000 Florida voters have already cast ballots by mail, and nearly 54,000 have voted early in-person.

In addition, nearly 1.6 million voters have requested mail-in ballots.

Here are the deadlines and links to locations where you can vote early for the primary across the region:



Hillsborough: Aug. 5-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pinellas: Aug. 10-18, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sarasota: Aug. 10-Aug. 18, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Manatee: Aug. 10-17, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pasco: Aug.10-17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Polk: Aug. 10-17, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Hernando: Aug. 10-17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

And click on your county for information on requesting a mail-in ballot: