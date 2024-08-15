Three Hillsborough commission primaries could help Republicans cement their majority

Incumbent Ken Hagan is considered the favorite to keep his seat during the Republican primary in District 2. He'll face Melissa Nordbeck in Tuesday's primary.

In District 4, Christine Miller is running in the Republican primary against Cody Powell to keep the seat to which she was appointed, when Michael Owen decided to run for statewide office . The winner will face one of two Democrats also in the primary — Jonathon Chavez and Nicole Payne — and an Independent candidate, Matthew Taylor.

Political reporter William March says in the countywide District 6 race, Republicans have a chance to cement their majority.

"For a couple of elections, in 2018 and 2020, Democrats dominated the county commission races," March said. "But in 2022, there was a red wave in Florida and in Hillsborough County, and the result of that was shocking upset of two incumbent Democrats, including Mariela Smith, and was one that brought two new, comparatively unknown Republicans onto the county board. And Republicans now have a majority there, if they won this seat that Pat Kemp is vacating, then that would expand their majority."

Democrat Kemp is term-limited and is running for Congress for the seat currently held by Republican Laurel Lee. District 6 has primaries for both Republicans and Democrats.

March said this could be the race to watch.

"On the Democratic side, Sean Shaw, a former state legislator, a former Democratic candidate for attorney general, is the obvious front runner. He faces Joseph Ryan Taylor," March said. "On the Republican side, you have Jim Davidson, a physician and sort of community activist who's run a couple of times for city council.

"The front runner on the Republican side, though, could be Chris Bowles, who's a firefighters union official and a Tampa Fire Department officer. And the reason I say that he could be the front runner is because he is a high official in the very politically active firefighters union."

Hillsborough is the only county in the region where Democrats still have a majority of registered voters.