Battle over Hillsborough school tax referendum heats up between county and school district

Hillsborough County commissioners voted 4-3 to appeal a judge's ruling that was supposed to clear the way for a school tax referendum to appear on November's ballot.

Speaking at a Wednesday morning back-to-school press conference that coincided with the County Commission meeting, Superintendent Van Ayres said the district intends to fight back.

"We're going to do everything we can, again, to make sure (the referendum) is on the ballot in November," said Ayres.

The referendum would ask voters if they support a property tax increase meant to fund teacher and staff pay. Surrounding districts such as Pinellas, Pasco, Sarasota and Manatee have passed such referendums.

The appeals court must side with the district before August 20 in order for the referendum to go before voters this fall.

But in the event that it doesn't, Ayres said they plan to file a motion that would allow the referendum to go on the ballot while the legal battle plays out.

"I'm going to let that play out in the courts, but I said we're going to file that motion," said Ayres. "But my time and attention right now is ensuring that our students have the best classroom experience on day one."

The battle between the Hillsborough school district and county leaders has been brewing since earlier this year.

The county is placing their own sales tax on the ballot, a cut of which is shared with schools to fund construction and maintenance. The Community Investment Tax was first enacted 30 years ago and must be renewed by 2026.

Commissioners at odds with the school tax request cited concerns about asking voters to approve both proposals on the same ballot during a time of high inflation.

In a compromise, the commission had scaled back the school district's portion of the CIT by 20%.

Ayres said the district needs both the sales tax and proposed property tax referendum. When making his case, he frequently pointed out that revenue from the CIT funds only capital projects, while the property tax would go towards staff salaries.

Still, commissioners last month unexpectedly voted against placing the property tax referendum on the ballot.

Hillsborough is looking at about 400 teacher vacancies and 118 bus driver vacancies in the upcoming school year.