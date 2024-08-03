Judge rules that teacher pay should be on the November ballot in Hillsborough

A tax referendum to raise teacher pay will be on the Hillsborough County ballot in November after all.

Circuit Court Judge Emily A. Peacock on Friday ruled in favor of the Hillsborough County School Board, which filed a lawsuit after county commissioners voted to delay putting the measure on the ballot until 2026.

The referendum will ask voters if they support a one millage property tax increase in order to fund teacher and staff pay.

The school district filed the lawsuit on July 23, one week after county commissioners unexpectedly voted to delay the ballot issue.

The lawsuit claimed the county did not have the authority to change the timing of the referendum.

“We thank the judge for expediting the decision and are grateful that residents in Hillsborough County will now be allowed to vote on the millage referendum on November 5, 2024," Hillsborough County Superintendent Van Ayres said in a statement. "Every child deserves the best classroom experience possible and that’s what this millage is about.

"We look forward to having a conversation with voters about the importance of the referendum in the months ahead.”

In her ruling, Peacock ordered the county to meet no later than Aug. 13 in order to officially place the referendum on the November ballot.

In its decision to delay the school tax referendum, commissioners expressed concerns over residents voting on two separate tax referendums during a time of high inflation.

Hillsborough voters will also decide whether to renew the half-penny Community Investment Tax. It funds major capital improvement projects such as Raymond James Stadium, stormwater infrastructure, fire stations, and new school construction.

If approved by voters, the school tax referendum would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by an additional $281 a year, and raise a total of $177 million annually for salaries. The tax will need to be renewed every four years.

The current starting salary for Hillsborough County teachers is $47,501, which is at least several thousand dollars less than Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota county schools.

WUSF staff writers Nancy Guan and Steve Newborn contributed to this report.