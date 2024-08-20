2024 Florida primary: Results from across the greater Tampa Bay region
Greater Tampa Bay region residents voted for federal and state positions, county commissioners, local school board races, judges and more.
The results are in for Tuesday's Florida primary elections, with several races in the greater Tampa Bay area under a brighter spotlight.
Andrew Warren won the Democratic primary for Hillsborough County State Attorney.
As for Legislature seats, many candidates went unopposed, including Republican incumbent Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in House District 13.
In House District 65 in Hillsborough County, Ashley Brundage won the Democratic primary. If she beats incumbent Karen Pittman in November, she will become Florida's first transgender elected official.
Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa will face Republican Rico Smith in the general election Nov 5. Smith moved on by topping Lisette Bonano on Tuesday.
On the national level, Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will go head-to-head with Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in November. Both easily won their primary elections.
Meanwhile, all four "medical freedom" candidates for the Sarasota Memorial Hospital board didn't make the cut.
Turnout statewide was low. Only 22 percent of registered voters participated, according to the Florida Division of Elections. It was only 16 percent in Pasco County and 19 percent in Hillsborough County. However, 32 percent turned out in Sarasota County.
U.S. House (Districts serving greater Tampa Bay region)
District 12
Gus Michael Bilirakis (REP) - 87.13%
Hank Dunlap (REP) - 12.87%
Rock Aboujaoude (DEM) - Unopposed
District 13
Sabrina Bousbar (DEM) - 17.32%
Liz Dahan (DEM) - 13.46%
Whitney Fox (DEM) - 58.06%
John William Liccione (DEM) - 3.94%
Mark Weinkrantz (DEM) - 7.22%
Anna Paulina Luna (REP) - Unopposed
District 14
Ehsan Joarder (REP) - 13.47%
Neelam Taneja Perry (REP) - 5.44%
John Peters (REP) - 24.62%
Robert “Rocky” Rochford (REP) - 56.47%
Kathy Castor (DEM) - Unopposed
District 15
Jennifer Barbosa (REP) - 9.31%
James Judge (REP) - 18.22%
Laurel Lee (REP) - 72.47%
Patricia Kemp (DEM) - Unopposed
District 16
Vern Buchanan (REP) - 62.38%
Eddie Speir (REP) - 37.62%
Trent Miller (DEM) - 36.76%
Jan Schneider (DEM) - 63.24%
District 17
Manny Lopez (DEM) - 52.49%
Matthew Montavon (DEM) - 47.51%
Greg Steube (REP) - Unopposed
District 18
Peter A. Braunston (DEM) - 33.38%
Andrea Doria Kale (DEM) - 66.62%
Scott Franklin (REP) - Unopposed
State Senate (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)
District 21
Ed Hooper (REP) - 85.64%
John Siamas (REP) - 14.36%
District 23
Danny Burgess (REP) – Unopposed
Ben Braver (DEM) – Unopposed
District 27
Ben Albritton (REP) – Unopposed
Phillip Carter (DEM) – Unopposed
State Senate (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota area)
District 11
Ingoglia, Blaise (REP) *Incumbent - unopposed
Holleran, Marilyn (DEM) - unopposed
District 13
Truenow, Keith (REP) - 67.04%
Kou, Bowen (REP) - 23.0%
Blancett, Cheryl "CJ" (REP) - 9.06%
Dukes, Stephanie L. (DEM) - unopposed
District 21
Hooper, Ed (REP) *Incumbent - 85.04%
Siamas, John (REP) - 14.96%
Carroll, Doris H. (DEM) - Unopposed
District 23
Burgess, Danny (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Braver, Benjamin Grant (DEM) - Unopposed
District 27:
Albritton, Ben (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Carter, Phillip Ray (DEM) - Unopposed
State House (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota area)
District 48
Albert, Jonathan David (REP) - 34.93%
Carter, Jerry (REP) - 24.5%
Davis, Chad (REP) - 19.14%
Owens, Deborah (Debbie) (REP) - 8.88%
Stuckey, Amilee Marie (REP) - 10.04%
District 49
Herrmann, Ashley Elizabeth (DEM) - Unopposed
Jonsson, Jennifer Kincart (REP) - 50.8%
McArthur, Heather (REP) - 14.66%
Mcdonough, Shawn Curtis (REP) - 23.06%
Wilkinson, Randy (REP) - 11.48%
District 50
Canady, Jennifer (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Patterson-James, Bonnie (DEM) - Unopposed
District 51
Tomkow, Josie (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Hernandez, Octavio E. (DEM) - Unopposed
District 52
Temple, John (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
District 53
Holcomb, Jeff (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Laufenberg, Keith G (DEM) - Unopposed
District 54
Maggard, Randy (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Cieslak, Karl (DEM) - Unopposed
District 55
Steele, Kevin M. (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Freiberg, Judy (DEM) - Unopposed
District 56
Yeager, Brad (REP) *Incumbent - 79.33%
Phillips, Kirk (REP) - 20.67%
Pura, William "Willie" (DEM) - Unopposed
District 57
Anderson, Adam C (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Johnson, Kelly Lynn (DEM) - Unopposed
District 58
Berfield, Kimberly "Kim" (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Beckman, Bryan (DEM) - Unopposed
District 59
Jacques, Berny (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Douglas, Dawn (DEM) - Unopposed
District 60
Cross, Lindsay (DEM) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Montanari, Ed (REP) - Unopposed
District 61
Chaney, Linda (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Bruemmer, Nathan (DEM) - Unopposed
District 62
Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Amador, Amaro Lionheart (REP) - Primary cancelled
District 63
Hart, Dianne "Ms. Dee" (DEM) *Incumbent - Unopposed
District 64
Valdes, Susan L. (DEM) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Cruz Lanz, Maura (REP) - Unopposed
Saul, Michael William (REP) - primary cancelled
District 65
Pittman, Karen Gonzalez (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Brundage, Ashley (DEM) - 81.14%
Kuipers, Nathan Albert (DEM) - 18.86%
District 66
Koster, Traci (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Clemente Jr,Dominick Gangi (DEM) - Unopposed
District 67
Driskell, Fentrice (DEM) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Bonano, Lisette (REP) - Primary cancelled
District 68
McClure, Lawrence (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Carpus, Lisa (DEM) - Unopposed
Hicks, Tyrell (NPA) - Unopposed
District 69
Alvarez, Daniel "Danny" (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Kachelries, Robert Allen (DEM) - Unopposed
District 70
Owen, Michael (REP) - Unopposed
Wilkins, Luther Keith (DEM) - Unopposed
District 71
Robinson, Will (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
DeVilliers, Adriaan Jacobus (DEM) - Unopposed
District 72
Conerly, William "Bill" Edwin (REP) - 31%
Gay, Alyssa (REP) - 22.37%
Tatem, Rich (REP) - 28.21%
Green, Richard Paul (REP) - 18.41%
Miller, Lesa (DEM) - primary cancelled
District 73
McFarland, Fiona (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Reich, Derek (DEM) - Unopposed
District 74
Buchanan, James (REP) *Incumbent - 73.71%
Pozzie, Michelle (REP) - 26.29%
Simpson, Nancy M.H. (DEM) - primary cancelled
District 75
Dunbar, Tony (DEM) - Unopposed
Nix Jr.,Danny (REP) - Unopposed
District 76
Ceracche, Steven (REP) - 28.12%
Oliver, Vanessa (REP) - 71.88%
District 83
Tuck, Kaylee (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
Fornear, Danika (DEM) - Unopposed
County races and referendums (In counties serving the greater Tampa Bay area)
Hillsborough County
Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller
Victor Crist (REP) - 68.47%
Melony Williams (REP) - 31.53%
Board of County Commissioners - District 2
Ken Hagan (REP) - 78.24%
Melissa Nordbeck (REP) - 21.75%
Board of County Commissioners - District 4
Christine Miller (REP) - 68.73%
Cody Powell (REP) - 31.27%
Jonathon T. Chavez (DEM) - 36.61%
Nicole Payne (DEM) - 63.39%
Board of County Commissioners - District 6
Chris Boles (REP) - 59.01%
Jim Davison (REP) - 40.99%
Sean Shaw (DEM) - 80.89%
Joseph Ryan Taylor (DEM) 19.11%
School Board Member - District 1
Nadia Combs (incumbent) — 52.99%
Layla Collins (DeSantis endorsement) — 37.06%
Julie Magill — 9.96%
School Board Member - District 3
Jessica Vaughn (incumbent) — 58.94%
Myosha Powell (DeSantis endorsement) — 41.06%
School Board Member - District 5
Henry Washington (incumbent) — 60.60%
Kenneth Gay — 24.37%
Elvis Piggott — 13.64%
Tamara Shamburger (write-in and former school board member) — 4.4%
School Board Member - District 7 At-Large
Lynn Gray (incumbent) — 35.11%
Karen Bendorf — 30.26%
Johnny Bush — 24.67%
Jen Flebotte — 9.97%
Pinellas County
Supervisor of Elections
Chris Gleason (REP) - 15.82%
Julie Marcus (REP) - 84.18%
School Board Member - District 1
Laura Hine - 69.38%
Danielle Marolf - 30.62%
School Board Member - District 4
Eileen Long - 54.49%
Erika Picard - 45.51%
School Board Member - District 5
Katie Blaxberg - 34.67%
Brad DeCorte - 28.13%
Stacy Geier - 37.2%
Pinellas County Tax Exemptions for New Businesses Referendum - approved at 58.43%
Pasco County
Superintendent of Schools
John Legg (REP) - 76.06%
Michelle Mandarin (REP) - 23.94%
County Commissioner - District 4
Christina "Fitzy" Fitzpatrick (REP) - 17.06%
Gabriel "Gabe" Papadopoulos (REP) - 19.51%
Lisa Yeager (REP) - 63.43%
County Commissioner - District 5
Gina Finocchiaro (REP) - 26.26%
Jack Mariano (REP) - 73.74%
School Board Member - District 4
Alison Crumbley - 49.08%
Jessica Wright - 50.92%
Manatee County
School Board Member - District 1
Heather Felton - 39.13%
Alex Garner - 29.32%
Mark Stanoch - 31.55%
School Board Member - District 3
Charlie Kennedy - 47.45%
Jon Lynch - 30.04%
Perri Ann Parkman - 22.51%
Duette Fire and Rescue District Referendum - approved by 78.17%
County Commissioner - District 1
Carol Ann Felts (REP) - 54.2%
Steve Metallo (REP) - 45.80%
County Commissioner - District 3
April Culbreath (REP) - 38.92%
Tal Siddique (REP) - 61.08%
County Commissioner - District 5
Robert "Bob" McCann (REP) - 54.20%
Raymond Turner (REP) - 45.80%
County Commissioner - District 7
George W. Kruse (REP) - 58.46%
Kevin Van Ostenbridge (REP) - 41.54%
Supervisor of Elections
Scott Farrington (REP) - 58.83%
James Satcher (REP) - 41.17%
Sarasota County
School Board - District 2
Liz Barker - 51.38%
Karen Rose - 48.62%
School Board - District 3
Thomas Babicz - 22.52%
Tom Edwards - 55.76%
Greg Wood - 21.72%
County Commissioner - District 1
Tom Knight (REP) - 60.96%
Neil Rainford (REP) - 39.04%
Polk County
County Commissioner - District 1
Henry Coker (REP) - 13.79%
Jennifer Price (REP) - 25.28%
Becky Troutman (REP) - 60.94%
County Commissioner - District 5
John Hall (REP) - 35.85%
Mike Scott (REP) - 40.95%
Ricky Shirah (REP) - 23.19%
School Board - District 1
William Allen - 67.38%
Bernnie Brandt - 32.62%
School Board - District 2
Travis Keyes - 59.74%
Marcus "MJ" Wright Jr - 40.26%
School Board - District 4
Rebekah Ricks - 38.58%
Sara Beth Reynolds Wyatt - 61.42%
