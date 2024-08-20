2024 Florida primary: Results from across the greater Tampa Bay region

The results are in for Tuesday's Florida primary elections, with several races in the greater Tampa Bay area under a brighter spotlight.

Andrew Warren won the Democratic primary for Hillsborough County State Attorney.

As for Legislature seats, many candidates went unopposed, including Republican incumbent Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in House District 13.

In House District 65 in Hillsborough County, Ashley Brundage won the Democratic primary. If she beats incumbent Karen Pittman in November, she will become Florida's first transgender elected official.

Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa will face Republican Rico Smith in the general election Nov 5. Smith moved on by topping Lisette Bonano on Tuesday.

On the national level, Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will go head-to-head with Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in November. Both easily won their primary elections.

Meanwhile, all four "medical freedom" candidates for the Sarasota Memorial Hospital board didn't make the cut.

Turnout statewide was low. Only 22 percent of registered voters participated, according to the Florida Division of Elections. It was only 16 percent in Pasco County and 19 percent in Hillsborough County. However, 32 percent turned out in Sarasota County.

MORE: Results From The Florida Division Of Elections

U.S. House (Districts serving greater Tampa Bay region)

District 12

Gus Michael Bilirakis (REP) - 87.13%

Hank Dunlap (REP) - 12.87%

Rock Aboujaoude (DEM) - Unopposed

District 13

Sabrina Bousbar (DEM) - 17.32%

Liz Dahan (DEM) - 13.46%

Whitney Fox (DEM) - 58.06%

John William Liccione (DEM) - 3.94%

Mark Weinkrantz (DEM) - 7.22%

Anna Paulina Luna (REP) - Unopposed

District 14

Ehsan Joarder (REP) - 13.47%

Neelam Taneja Perry (REP) - 5.44%

John Peters (REP) - 24.62%

Robert “Rocky” Rochford (REP) - 56.47%

Kathy Castor (DEM) - Unopposed

District 15

Jennifer Barbosa (REP) - 9.31%

James Judge (REP) - 18.22%

Laurel Lee (REP) - 72.47%

Patricia Kemp (DEM) - Unopposed

District 16

Vern Buchanan (REP) - 62.38%

Eddie Speir (REP) - 37.62%

Trent Miller (DEM) - 36.76%

Jan Schneider (DEM) - 63.24%

District 17

Manny Lopez (DEM) - 52.49%

Matthew Montavon (DEM) - 47.51%

Greg Steube (REP) - Unopposed

District 18

Peter A. Braunston (DEM) - 33.38%

Andrea Doria Kale (DEM) - 66.62%

Scott Franklin (REP) - Unopposed

State Senate (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

District 21

Ed Hooper (REP) - 85.64%

John Siamas (REP) - 14.36%

District 23

Danny Burgess (REP) – Unopposed

Ben Braver (DEM) – Unopposed

District 27

Ben Albritton (REP) – Unopposed

Phillip Carter (DEM) – Unopposed

State Senate (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota area)

Florida Division of Elections Map of the Florida state Senate.

District 11

Ingoglia, Blaise (REP) *Incumbent - unopposed

Holleran, Marilyn (DEM) - unopposed

District 13

Truenow, Keith (REP) - 67.04%

Kou, Bowen (REP) - 23.0%

Blancett, Cheryl "CJ" (REP) - 9.06%

Dukes, Stephanie L. (DEM) - unopposed

District 21

Hooper, Ed (REP) *Incumbent - 85.04%

Siamas, John (REP) - 14.96%

Carroll, Doris H. (DEM) - Unopposed

District 23

Burgess, Danny (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Braver, Benjamin Grant (DEM) - Unopposed

District 27:

Albritton, Ben (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Carter, Phillip Ray (DEM) - Unopposed

State House (In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota area)

Wikipedia Map of state House districts. Districts currently represented by Republicans are in red, Democrats in blue

District 48

Albert, Jonathan David (REP) - 34.93%

Carter, Jerry (REP) - 24.5%

Davis, Chad (REP) - 19.14%

Owens, Deborah (Debbie) (REP) - 8.88%

Stuckey, Amilee Marie (REP) - 10.04%

Valentin, Benny (REP) - 2.51%

Hill, John (DEM) - Unopposed

District 49

Herrmann, Ashley Elizabeth (DEM) - Unopposed

Jonsson, Jennifer Kincart (REP) - 50.8%

McArthur, Heather (REP) - 14.66%

Mcdonough, Shawn Curtis (REP) - 23.06%

Wilkinson, Randy (REP) - 11.48%

District 50

Canady, Jennifer (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Patterson-James, Bonnie (DEM) - Unopposed

District 51

Tomkow, Josie (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Hernandez, Octavio E. (DEM) - Unopposed

District 52

Temple, John (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Marwah, Ash (DEM) - Unopposed

District 53

Holcomb, Jeff (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Laufenberg, Keith G (DEM) - Unopposed

District 54

Maggard, Randy (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Cieslak, Karl (DEM) - Unopposed

District 55

Steele, Kevin M. (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Freiberg, Judy (DEM) - Unopposed

District 56

Yeager, Brad (REP) *Incumbent - 79.33%

Phillips, Kirk (REP) - 20.67%

Pura, William "Willie" (DEM) - Unopposed

District 57

Anderson, Adam C (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Johnson, Kelly Lynn (DEM) - Unopposed

District 58

Berfield, Kimberly "Kim" (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Beckman, Bryan (DEM) - Unopposed

District 59

Jacques, Berny (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Douglas, Dawn (DEM) - Unopposed

District 60

Cross, Lindsay (DEM) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Montanari, Ed (REP) - Unopposed

District 61

Chaney, Linda (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Bruemmer, Nathan (DEM) - Unopposed

District 62

Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Amador, Amaro Lionheart (REP) - Primary cancelled

District 63

Hart, Dianne "Ms. Dee" (DEM) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Driver, Tim (REP) - Unopposed

District 64

Valdes, Susan L. (DEM) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Cruz Lanz, Maura (REP) - Unopposed

Saul, Michael William (REP) - primary cancelled

District 65

Pittman, Karen Gonzalez (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Brundage, Ashley (DEM) - 81.14%

Kuipers, Nathan Albert (DEM) - 18.86%

District 66

Koster, Traci (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Clemente Jr,Dominick Gangi (DEM) - Unopposed

District 67

Driskell, Fentrice (DEM) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Bonano, Lisette (REP) - Primary cancelled

District 68

McClure, Lawrence (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Carpus, Lisa (DEM) - Unopposed

Hicks, Tyrell (NPA) - Unopposed

District 69

Alvarez, Daniel "Danny" (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Kachelries, Robert Allen (DEM) - Unopposed

District 70

Owen, Michael (REP) - Unopposed

Wilkins, Luther Keith (DEM) - Unopposed

District 71

Robinson, Will (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

DeVilliers, Adriaan Jacobus (DEM) - Unopposed

District 72

Conerly, William "Bill" Edwin (REP) - 31%

Gay, Alyssa (REP) - 22.37%

Tatem, Rich (REP) - 28.21%

Green, Richard Paul (REP) - 18.41%

Miller, Lesa (DEM) - primary cancelled

District 73

McFarland, Fiona (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Reich, Derek (DEM) - Unopposed

District 74

Buchanan, James (REP) *Incumbent - 73.71%

Pozzie, Michelle (REP) - 26.29%

Simpson, Nancy M.H. (DEM) - primary cancelled

District 75

Dunbar, Tony (DEM) - Unopposed

Nix Jr.,Danny (REP) - Unopposed

District 76

Ceracche, Steven (REP) - 28.12%

Oliver, Vanessa (REP) - 71.88%

Blue, Jim (DEM) - Unopposed

District 83

Tuck, Kaylee (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed

Fornear, Danika (DEM) - Unopposed



County races and referendums (In counties serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

Hillsborough County

Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller

Victor Crist (REP) - 68.47%

Melony Williams (REP) - 31.53%

Board of County Commissioners - District 2

Ken Hagan (REP) - 78.24%

Melissa Nordbeck (REP) - 21.75%

Board of County Commissioners - District 4

Christine Miller (REP) - 68.73%

Cody Powell (REP) - 31.27%

Jonathon T. Chavez (DEM) - 36.61%

Nicole Payne (DEM) - 63.39%

Board of County Commissioners - District 6

Chris Boles (REP) - 59.01%

Jim Davison (REP) - 40.99%

Sean Shaw (DEM) - 80.89%

Joseph Ryan Taylor (DEM) 19.11%

School Board Member - District 1

Nadia Combs (incumbent) — 52.99%

Layla Collins (DeSantis endorsement) — 37.06%

Julie Magill — 9.96%

School Board Member - District 3

Jessica Vaughn (incumbent) — 58.94%

Myosha Powell (DeSantis endorsement) — 41.06%

School Board Member - District 5

Henry Washington (incumbent) — 60.60%

Kenneth Gay — 24.37%

Elvis Piggott — 13.64%

Tamara Shamburger (write-in and former school board member) — 4.4%

School Board Member - District 7 At-Large

Lynn Gray (incumbent) — 35.11%

Karen Bendorf — 30.26%

Johnny Bush — 24.67%

Jen Flebotte — 9.97%

Pinellas County

Supervisor of Elections

Chris Gleason (REP) - 15.82%

Julie Marcus (REP) - 84.18%

School Board Member - District 1

Laura Hine - 69.38%

Danielle Marolf - 30.62%

School Board Member - District 4

Eileen Long - 54.49%

Erika Picard - 45.51%

School Board Member - District 5

Katie Blaxberg - 34.67%

Brad DeCorte - 28.13%

Stacy Geier - 37.2%

Pinellas County Tax Exemptions for New Businesses Referendum - approved at 58.43%



Pasco County

Superintendent of Schools

John Legg (REP) - 76.06%

Michelle Mandarin (REP) - 23.94%

County Commissioner - District 4

Christina "Fitzy" Fitzpatrick (REP) - 17.06%

Gabriel "Gabe" Papadopoulos (REP) - 19.51%

Lisa Yeager (REP) - 63.43%

County Commissioner - District 5

Gina Finocchiaro (REP) - 26.26%

Jack Mariano (REP) - 73.74%

School Board Member - District 4

Alison Crumbley - 49.08%

Jessica Wright - 50.92%



Manatee County

School Board Member - District 1

Heather Felton - 39.13%

Alex Garner - 29.32%

Mark Stanoch - 31.55%

School Board Member - District 3

Charlie Kennedy - 47.45%

Jon Lynch - 30.04%

Perri Ann Parkman - 22.51%

Duette Fire and Rescue District Referendum - approved by 78.17%

County Commissioner - District 1

Carol Ann Felts (REP) - 54.2%

Steve Metallo (REP) - 45.80%

County Commissioner - District 3

April Culbreath (REP) - 38.92%

Tal Siddique (REP) - 61.08%

County Commissioner - District 5

Robert "Bob" McCann (REP) - 54.20%

Raymond Turner (REP) - 45.80%

County Commissioner - District 7

George W. Kruse (REP) - 58.46%

Kevin Van Ostenbridge (REP) - 41.54%

Supervisor of Elections

Scott Farrington (REP) - 58.83%

James Satcher (REP) - 41.17%



Sarasota County

School Board - District 2

Liz Barker - 51.38%

Karen Rose - 48.62%

School Board - District 3

Thomas Babicz - 22.52%

Tom Edwards - 55.76%

Greg Wood - 21.72%

County Commissioner - District 1

Tom Knight (REP) - 60.96%

Neil Rainford (REP) - 39.04%



Polk County

County Commissioner - District 1

Henry Coker (REP) - 13.79%

Jennifer Price (REP) - 25.28%

Becky Troutman (REP) - 60.94%

County Commissioner - District 5

John Hall (REP) - 35.85%

Mike Scott (REP) - 40.95%

Ricky Shirah (REP) - 23.19%

School Board - District 1

William Allen - 67.38%

Bernnie Brandt - 32.62%

School Board - District 2

Travis Keyes - 59.74%

Marcus "MJ" Wright Jr - 40.26%

School Board - District 4

Rebekah Ricks - 38.58%

Sara Beth Reynolds Wyatt - 61.42%