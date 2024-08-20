In the Tampa-area congressional races, incumbents are moving onto November

The congressional races for the general election in the greater Tampa Bay area are shaping up.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott handily won the Republican primary with 84% of the vote. Trailing were Keith Gross with 9% and John S. Columbus with 6%.

Scott will face former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in November. She got about 64% of the Democratic vote. Stanley Campbell took 19%, Brian Rush got 8% and Rod Joseph trailed with 5%.

In House races, Democrat Whitney Fox will take on incumbent Republican Anna Paulina Luna for the District 13 seat, which includes Pinellas County.

Fox was formerly communications executive for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. She raised the most money of the Democratic candidates, but still trails Luna in the fundraising department by an 8-1 margin.

Preliminary results have Fox with 58%, followed by Sabrina Bousbar with 17%, Liz Dahan with 13%, Mark Weinkrantz with 7% and John William Liccione with 4%.

In the 14th District that includes Tampa and St. Petersburg, longtime Democratic incumbent Kathy Castor did not have a primary challenger. She will face off in November against Republican Robert "Rocky" Rochford.

Unofficial results have Rochford with 54% of the vote, followed by John Peters with 27%, Ehsan Joarder with 13% and Neelam Taneja Perry with 6%. Libertarian Nathaniel T. Snyder will also be on the November ballot.

And in the 15th District that includes northern Hillsborough and parts of Pasco and Lakeland, incumbent Republican Laurel Lee easily bested challengers James Judge and Jennifer Barbosa.

Preliminary results show Lee with 72%, Judge with 18% and Barbosa with 10%.

Lee will face Democrat Pat Kemp, the Hillsborough County Commissioner who was term-limited out of office.

Republican voters in District 16, which includes Manatee and southern Hillsborough counties, sent incumbent congressman Vern Buchanan to the general election in November. He handily beat challenger Eddie Speir by 61% to 39%.

Buchanan will once again face perennial Democratic challenger Jan Schneider, who beat Trent Miller by an unofficial margin of 66% to 34%.

And incumbent Republican Gus Bilirakis handily beat Hank Dunlap by 84% to 14%. He'll face Democrat Rock Aboujaoude Jr. in November in District 12, which stretches from Tarpon Springs north to Citrus County.

In the 17th district that includes Sarasota and Charlotte counties and points south, Manny Lopez is leading in the Democratic primary, with 53% to Matthew Montavon with 47%. The winner will face incumbent Republican Greg Steube in November.

And in the 18th district that includes Polk, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties, Democrat Andrea Doria Kale leads Peter A. Braunston by a margin of 67% to 33%. Kale will now take on incumbent Republican congressman Scott Franklin.

