DeSantis defends Trump campaign's actions at Arlington National Cemetery

Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending former President Donald Trump following reported actions by his campaign’s at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, D.C.

Trump was invited by Gold Star families last week to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the 13 military members killed three years earlier during the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan. The chaotic withdrawal was ordered by President Joe Biden.

Trump’s campaign posted a video of him at the ceremony on its social media page, a violation of a federal law that prohibits political activity on cemetery grounds. Members of Trump’s entourage were also accused of shoving a cemetery employee who was informing them about the rules.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against Trump, released a statement saying Trump and his team “disrespected sacred ground, all for a political stunt.” The incident was also denounced by the U.S. Army.

During a press conference Tuesday, DeSantis defended the former president and his staff.

“I don't see, you know, the outrage. But here's the thing, if people like Harris and the media are going to express more outrage at that than the people that made them Gold Star families in the first place, something is wrong. That is unacceptable,” he said.

