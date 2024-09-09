As Trulieve antes millions, pot amendment foes warn of "monopoly" in first TV ad

The campaign opposing a Florida measure to legalize recreational marijuana has released its first television ad, which claims the amendment was developed to create a “monopoly” for “marijuana mega corporations.”

The commercial began airing statewide over the weekend, according to Vote No on 3, whose fundraising has been dwarfed by the committee pushing for the amendment thanks to the cannabis company Trulieve.

That group, Smart and Safe Florida, has amassed $90 million as of Aug. 30 and spent $62 million to promote the amendment, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

Vote No on 3 is funded by the committee Keep Florida Clean, which has raised about $12 million. Another group against the amendment, Florida Freedom Fund, received a $1 million donation from Belleair Shores resident Patricia Duggan, and has $3.49 million as of Aug. 30.

However, the financial divide grew in the past week after Trulieve contributed another $7.5 million during that time to Smart and Safe Florida.

Trulieve’s total spending in support of Amendment 3 is $83million. The other top sponsors in favor of the measure are fellow cannabis companies Verano Holdings ($3.5 million), Green Thumb Industries ($2.5 million) and Curaleaf ($2 million).

The state report includes updated finance information from Aug. 24-30.

During that period, Smart & Safe Florida raised $7.6 million, while spending about $5.51 million.

Trulieve had contributed nearly $83 million to the committee since 2022, with $116,800 of that in-kind contributions.

According to the Vote No on 3 commercial, the amendment will ban homegrown pot and creates special licenses for the marijuana industry.

“It’s not about access to weed, it’s about corporate greed.” Vote No on 3 spokeswoman Sarah Bascom said in a news release.

Keep Florida Clean reported spending $7,466,530 during the period, with $7.305 million going to Ohio-based Flexpoint Media for advertising. Keep Florida Clean had about $4.19 million in cash on hand as of Aug. 30.

The Smart and Safe ads include a spot featuring a mom and former teacher who says Amendment 3 will create “more funding for teachers like me and safety for our kids.”

The proposed amendment, which will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot, says, in part, that it would allow “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

The proposal requires 60% of the vote to pass.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.