Police in Florida say they're against the use of recreational marijuana. Here's why

Law enforcement groups are opposing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the use of recreational marijuana in Florida.

The initiative will be on the November ballot as Amendment 3, and the Florida Police Chiefs Association and the Florida Sheriffs Association wants Floridians to vote it down.

Under Amendment 3, adults 21 years or older would be allowed to "possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

The Florida Sheriffs Association issued a statement on Tuesday that said the legislation brings "public health issues" and "road safety concerns."

"The well-being and health of the citizens of Florida are threatened through the legalization and normalization of recreational marijuana," said Sheriffs Association President Bill Prummell, the Charlotte County sheriff.

Now, the state’s police chiefs association has also announced its opposition. In a Tuesday statement, Florida Police Chiefs Association president Chief Charles Vazquez said legalizing recreational marijuana, opens the door for more crime, homelessness, and traffic deaths.

"Based on the experience of other states, we know that law enforcement resources,

as well as public health and other governmental services, will be taxed with new call

volume due to the nature of marijuana impairment and its relationship to criminality,

including victimization, and mental health."

Florida Police Chiefs Association president Chief Charles Vazquez

Some law enforcement officials have broken with their respective groups on the issue.

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young publicly endorsed Amendment 3 and said if it passes, his deputies will be able to focus more on getting drugs like fentanyl, off the streets.

"When Amendment 3 passes, adults who choose to consume marijuana will be safer as a result because simple cannabis products, legally purchased won’t contain those dangerous additives,” Young wrote in an opinion piece for the Tallahassee Democrat.

