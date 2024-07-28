© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Trulieve adds $5M to campaign for legalized recreational marijuana in Florida

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published July 28, 2024 at 8:56 AM EDT
A man and a woman in white Trulieve shirts stand behind a counter at a Trulieve medical marijuana store.
Julio Ochoa
/
WUSF
Trulieve had contributed about $60.39 million to a campaign working to make recreational marijuana legal in Florida.

The medical-cannabis company Trulieve has contributed another $5 million to a campaign to allow recreational marijuana in Florida, according to a newly filed finance report.

The company made the contribution July 15 to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is leading efforts to pass a recreational-marijuana initiative on the November ballot.

In all, Trulieve had contributed about $60.39 million to the committee as of July 19, according to a state Division of Elections database.

The committee had raised a total of $66.475 million in cash and nearly $129,000 in in-kind contributions. It had spent $53.963 million.

The initiative, which will appear on the ballot as Amendment 3, says, in part, that it would allow “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Voters in 2016 passed a constitutional amendment that allowed medical marijuana.
Tags
Politics Recreational Marijuanaballot initiativeTrulieveCampaign Finances
News Service of Florida
News Service of Florida
