© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Image says 2024 Elections
Vote 2024
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Did you have trouble casting your ballot for the 2024 election?

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published November 4, 2024 at 11:28 AM EST
close-up of a sample ballot
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF

Did you run into any issues with the voting process? Let us know.

Voters had several options to cast their votes for the 2024 General Election. Between mailing in your ballots, early voting, dropping your ballot off at a polling place, or just showing up at the polls on Nov. 5, there are a number of ways to make your voice heard.

But with concerns over election security and whether your vote was actually registered, we want to hear from you.

Did you experience any difficulties with casting your vote, either before or on Election Day?

Let us know in the form below, and we may contact you for a future story.
Tags
Politics 2024 ElectionsMail-In BallotsVote By MailAmerica Amplified
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now