Did you have trouble casting your ballot for the 2024 election?

Voters had several options to cast their votes for the 2024 General Election. Between mailing in your ballots, early voting, dropping your ballot off at a polling place, or just showing up at the polls on Nov. 5, there are a number of ways to make your voice heard.

But with concerns over election security and whether your vote was actually registered, we want to hear from you.

Did you experience any difficulties with casting your vote, either before or on Election Day?

Let us know in the form below, and we may contact you for a future story.