WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.
Did you have trouble casting your ballot for the 2024 election?
Did you run into any issues with the voting process? Let us know.
Voters had several options to cast their votes for the 2024 General Election. Between mailing in your ballots, early voting, dropping your ballot off at a polling place, or just showing up at the polls on Nov. 5, there are a number of ways to make your voice heard.
But with concerns over election security and whether your vote was actually registered, we want to hear from you.
Did you experience any difficulties with casting your vote, either before or on Election Day?
Let us know in the form below, and we may contact you for a future story.