Suzy Lopez sworn in as Hillsborough State Attorney, officially succeeding Andrew Warren

Just in case you didn't know how much importance Florida Republicans gave to getting Suzy Lopez elected, just look at who was at her ceremony: Gov. Ron DeSantis, state attorney general Ashley Moody and U.S. Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi.

DeSantis noted that the New York Yankees have spring training in Tampa, and the former baseball player made reference to their famed lineup of Babe Ruth's day.

“You're going to have the U.S. Attorney General from Hillsborough County, the Attorney General of Florida from Hillsborough County, and now Suzy Lopez, law and order state attorney representing Hillsborough County,” DeSantis said.

“That is a murderer's row of prosecutors that would make any criminal blush.”

DeSantis took some not-so-veiled digs at former state attorney Andrew Warren, who he suspended after pledging not to enforce new state laws on abortion and transgender health care.

"The job of a prosecutor in the oath of office is to uphold the rule of law, and you're supposed to enforce the law consistently, resolutely and unapologetically," the governor said. "There is no room for prosecutors who come in and pursue a political agenda and elevate that political agenda over the rule of law and holding criminals accountable."

"Now under Suzy we can say definitively the inmates are not running the asylum in Hillsborough County. The criminals are being held accountable as they should be."

During her induction ceremony, Lopez also took an apparent swipe at Warren.

"Our prosecutors are going to enforce and follow the law. It's that simple. As the governor said, we righted the ship. We've brought us back to basics," she said. "I promise to follow the law. I promise that we will pursue our mission of public safety here at the state attorney's office, and we will do so with humility and respect for our laws."