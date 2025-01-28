Legislature passes $500 million immigration bill amid standoff with DeSantis

The Florida Legislature passed a $500 million immigration package Tuesday meant to position the state to cooperate with the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The bill creates the Office of State Immigration Enforcement to facilitate cooperation with the federal government on immigration enforcement as well as managing a grant program to help law enforcement in the state get equipment and training to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The bill also strips the governor of immigration enforcement responsibilities, instead giving those powers and control of the new office to the state Agriculture commissioner.

State Sen. Joe Gruters, the bill’s sponsor, said the bill will allow the federal government to take the lead on immigration enforcement.

“President Trump's executive orders make it clear: It's a new day in Washington, and citizenship matters. Immigration is a federal issue, and the federal government is taking the lead. President Trump is closing our borders, protecting our sovereignty, and most importantly, has the back of law enforcement leaders who are on the front lines protecting our communities from criminal illegal aliens,” Gruters said.

Today, the Florida House, by an 82-30 margin, passed SB 2B, the TRUMP (Tackling & Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy) Act, which is the most conservative, America First immigration bill in the nation that provides aggressive and direct support to President Trump and his… pic.twitter.com/fGGjdEBTfT — Daniel Perez (@Daniel_PerezFL) January 29, 2025

The package also features several changes in criminal penalties for immigrants in the country illegally who commit crimes. It requires the death penalty for a capital offense and reclassifies every crime to the next highest criminal offense. Additionally, if an illegal immigrant is the member of a gang, it requires a maximum sentence for the crime.

Another significant change the bill is bringing is the phasing out a law that allowed minors without legal status to receive in-state tuition at the state’s colleges and universities.

“When we give that spot to an illegal immigrant, we are taking that spot away from a Floridian or someone from the other 49 states or someone from a country around the world who wants to come here legally and pay full price,” Fine said.

The education change was the point most strongly opposed by Democrats. Senate Democratic leader Jason Pizzo said it was hypocritical they were removing that funding while keeping education funding for those in prison.

“All you tough on crime. We back the blue. Illegal immigration, let's crack down. You're letting rapists and murderers get a free education, but not the kid who obeys the law and wants to get a piece of the dream. You know how hypocritically disingenuous and stupid that is?” he said.

But whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will sign the bill is another story. The sweeping measure comes a day after legislative leaders spiked DeSantis’ planned special session centered on immigration, instead calling their own to get this bill passed.

In a video posted to the social media platform X, DeSantis expressed frustration with the legislation, calling it weaker than his proposals.

“Agriculture has not exactly been known for immigration enforcement, so it’s almost like the fox guarding the hen house. It was bizarre. I think it was more of a sop for folks that want cheap labor. That is totally bad policy, that can’t happen,” he said.

State law enforcement working with local police to crack down on illegal aliens from China…



Legislative leaders want to strip this authority, vest it in the Agriculture commissioner, and create a new bureaucracy that will weaken our interior enforcement efforts.



Weak. https://t.co/agmXstj2Do — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 28, 2025



Amid his opposition, some of his Republican political allies voted against the bill. One of them is Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, who said he didn’t believe the bill gave the state enough enforcement powers to make long-term changes.

“In four years, President Trump is going to be gone, and I can only hope and pray whoever succeeds, that man will take up the mantle and continue doing it. But we cannot guarantee that that person is going to be there. So, we have to have structure in place in the states in the event that we don't get that reform at the federal government,” he said.

Fine responded to DeSantis’ criticisms on the floor by pointing to the governor’s failed presidential run against Trump. Fine endorsed Trump in that contest, and in turn got Trump’s endorsement in an open congressional race. He won the Republican primary for that deep red seat with over 80% support Tuesday, with the race being called while he was presenting the bill.

“I’m not going to take lectures from someone who, a year ago, didn't think Donald Trump should be president. Welcome to the team. And there has been no one on the team more dedicated to President Trump being successful than the guy in the front row who is running this bill,” he said.

With a veto likely coming, Republican senators may need to rely on support from some Democrats down the line. While Tuesday's 82-30 margin the bill passed in the House is enough to override a veto, the Senate's 21-16 margin is not.

"This bill will work," House Speaker Daniel Perez said. "This bill will be the game changer. Of course, you have your handful of politicians, small group of activists and a lot of paid bots on social media trying to gaslight you. But we know that truth matters. And saying something is terrible over and over doesn't actually make it true."

University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett said the Legislature’s actions to rebuke DeSantis and his response is a stark shift from the status quo of lawmaker’s relationship with the governor since 2018.

“It clearly shows that the Legislature and the legislative leaders felt that they were being disrespected by Gov. DeSantis. They were sending him a strong message that from now and into the future, they are going to expect Gov. DeSantis to recognize them as a equal branch that may sometimes differ from the governor, and that if the governor wants to work with them, he's going to have to work cooperatively, as opposed to just telling them what to do,” he said.



Copyright 2025 WFSU