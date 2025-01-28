Trump-endorsed Fine, Patronis win Republican primaries for open congressional seats

Florida’s chief financial officer, Jimmy Patronis, won the Republican nomination Tuesday night to fill former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s vacant seat in Congress in the Panhandle.

Across the state, in the 6th Congressional District, state Sen. Randy Fine, the only Jewish Republican and known for his outspoken support for Israel, won the GOP nomination in a special election there. The solidly Republican district spans from southern Jacksonville to Daytona Beach.

Fine, who spent Tuesday night in Florida’s Capitol in Tallahassee working with state lawmakers on a package of immigration measures, thanked President Donald Trump for his endorsement and alluded to his assassination attempt last July. God saved Trump so could save the world, Fine posted on X.

“And tonight, both of them, powered by my amazing family and all of you who voted for me, put me one step closer to being able to help him do that. I swear I won’t let any of you down,” he wrote.

In the 6th Congressional District, Josh Weil won the Democratic nomination. Former U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz vacated his seat after Trump selected him as his national security adviser.

U.S. House

Florida District 1

Republican Primary

Aaron Dimmock - 7.21%

Kevin J. Gaffney - 1.27%

Jeff Macey - 0.33%

Greg Merk - 2.63%

John Mills - 1.15%

Jimmy Patronis - 65.4%

Jeff Peacock - 1.52%

Joel Rudman - 8.97%

M. D. Thompson - 5.25%

Gene Valentino - 6.26%

U.S. House

Florida District 6

Republican Primary

Aaron Baker - 14.59%

Randy Fine - 82.32%

Ehsan Joarder - 3.08%

Democrat Primary

"Ges" Selmont - 39.11%

Josh Weil - 60.89%

Source: Florida Division of Elections

The Associated Press called the races for Patronis, Fine and Weil minutes after polls closed. The general elections for both congressional districts will take place April 1 – the first since Trump took office Jan. 20.

The Panhandle’s special congressional primaries shaped up to be a tale of two Republicans who far outpaced their rivals financially and a lone Democrat who is fighting an uphill battle in a consistently bold red district ahead of the general election.

Patronis, who is also a member of the Cabinet for Gov. Ron DeSantis, was the front-runner among at least 10 Republican candidates to succeed Gaetz, who resigned about 24 hours after his re-election amid failed plans to become Trump’s attorney general. He earned Trump’s endorsement Nov. 25, raised nearly $1 million in the race and spent $261,000 so far.

In his acceptance speech, Patronis addressed plans to fix the economy and improve the health care system for veterans.

“As I will remind you, I am just one of you,” Patronis said to the crowd of family and close supporters. “I’m no better than anyone else in this room, and I will do everything I can to represent you. Together, I will fight to make this country what it is meant to be, and I truly believe our best days are ahead of us.”

Patronis easily defeated another Republican, entrepreneur and businessman Gene Valentino, 71, of Pensacola. He ran a largely self-funding his campaign to the tune of $350,000. Using that and money from other campaign donations, Valentino spent $396,030 – more than Patronis’ campaign spending.

On the Democrats’ side, Jennifer “Gay” Valimont, 52, was the lone Democratic candidate to qualify for the race.

After a landslide loss to Gaetz on Nov. 5, 2024, she reflected on her next steps during a trip to Puerto Rico, she said in a recent interview. She was sitting poolside reflecting on the election results when she received word of Gaetz’ resignation. After eight days of quiet, her campaign office’s lights were back on.

“Get over yourself,” Valimont said she told herself. “You lost. Now it's a new thing, and it's a completely different election.”

Her mother, a lifelong Democrat, and her father, a die-hard Republican, were both educators. Valimont recalls knocking on doors at 6 years old to help campaign for education-forward political candidates on behalf of her mother.

“They've had eight years of Matt Gaetz, who has done zip – nothing – for this district,” Valimont said.

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at sophia.bailly@ufl.edu.

