Proposed federal law aims to keep better track of sinkhole locations and causes

Sinkholes are common in Florida, largely due to the limestone, dolomite and other types of porous rock underlying much of the state, according to the United States Geological Survey . But statewide and at the national level, no comprehensive sinkhole database is maintained and available to the public.

For the fifth time,, a Central Florida lawmaker is trying to pass a federal law to change that.

Democratic U.S. House Rep. Darren Soto, who represents parts of Orange, Osceola and Polk counties, recently filed the latest version of proposed sinkhole legislation he’s previously attempted to move through Congress.

If passed, the Sinkhole Mapping Act, co-sponsored by Soto and Republican Rep. Gus Bilirakis would direct USGS to study why sinkholes happen and create a database showing where they occur.

“The whole point of the bill is to study the short- and long-term causes of triggering sinkholes, and also improve and develop a map for constituents to be able to get a better sense of where sinkholes are occurring,” Soto said. “Central Florida is one of those high-risk areas.”

Credit U.S. Geological Survey website This map published online by USGS in 2020 shows parts of the United States where sinkholes are more likely. Carbonate and evaporites are soluble rocks, meaning they can dissolve over time as groundwater percolates through the rock.

In 2020 and 2022, the House recommended approving similar sinkhole bills proposed by Soto, but neither advanced. Bilirakis co-sponsored the 2022 version.



Although many form slowly, over time and causing no damage to human life or property, sinkholes can form suddenly when land collapses in on itself, according to USGS.

Florida has the most sinkholes of any state, according to the state Department of Financial Services .

