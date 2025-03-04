Florida legislators file measures to make public the hiring process of university presidents

The Florida Legislature will consider a higher education bill that sponsors say would strengthen transparency in the hiring of state university presidents.

The bills (HB 1321, SB 1624), were which filed Thursday by Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, and Sen. Alexis Calatayud, R-Miami, would also establish term limits for members of the State University Board of Governors, the Board of Education, state university boards of trustees and Florida College System boards of trustees.

Another provision would require the Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s public universities, to file full, public financial disclosures.

The legislation also calls for increased financial transparency for board members and improved access to vital course and textbook information for students.

"By bringing presidential searches into the sunshine, ensuring financial accountability for board members, and empowering students with clear information about their courses and textbook costs, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing affordable, high-quality education to all Floridians,” Salzman said.

Ensuring greater accountability in university leadership selection is listed as one of the key areas in need of reform. Currently, universities are not required to make their presidential searches public until a final group of finalists is selected.

As an example, the University of Florida came under scrutiny for its lack of transparency during the hiring of former Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska as its president. In 2022, Sasse was announced as the sole finalist for the job, following an extensive national search. Sasse resigned last summer, after just 17 months. Former President Kent Fuchs is now serving as interim president.

The hiring process has become topical series of changes in the presidencies of state universities and colleges in recent years.

Just this week, longtime North Florida College president John Grosskopf announced he would leave his post at the Madison school in December.

Many schools have opted to huring leaders with political backgrounds rather than academic.

In the state college system, Torey Alston, a former Broward County School Board member and former Broward County commissioner, was chosen in January to become president of Broward College; former state Rep. Mel Ponder, R-Destin, was chosen last year to become president of Northwest Florida State College; former Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Lakewood Ranch, was chosen last year to become president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota; and former Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud, was chosen in 2023 to become president of South Florida State College.

Meanwhile, in the university system, former state House Majority Leader Adam Hasner, R-Boca Raton, was chosen last month to serve as president of Florida Atlantic University, and former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez was chosen last month to serve as interim president of Florida International University.

In Tampa, search has started to fill the opening at the University of South Florida after president Rhea Law announced she will retired.

In addition to UF, Florida A&M University is operating with an interim president.

And, Florida Polytechnic University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida State University, the University of North Florida and New College of Florida have presidents who were appointed since 2021.

According to Salzman's office, the measure would ensures that the search, screening and selection processes will be subject to the full scrutiny of Florida's Sunshine Law, allowing the public to witness these crucial decisions firsthand.

The proposal also removes the Board of Governors from the university presidential search and selection process and prohibits the Board of Education from involvement in search and selection, streamlining the process.

“This bill will ensure that our higher education institutions are governed in a transparent and ethical manner, with the best interests of our students and taxpayers as the guiding principle," Salzman said.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

