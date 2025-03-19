Hillsborough food bank sees increased demand, especially among migrant families

The Nativity Food Bank passed out a record two million meals in 2024.

While they said demand was high among hungry families, children and elderly, migrant outreach volunteer Aurea Rodriguez said she’s seen an increased need among migrant families.

She said many migrant workers are working less and are afraid to go to grocery stores because of the recent crackdown on immigration.

"They're scared to go out to work and do their basic shopping and regular chores,” Rodriguez said.

But, they are comfortable coming to Nativity food pantries because they know Rodriguez.

She has worked there for 18 years and is a familiar face.

"They know that I'm not going to say nothing,” Rodriguez said. “That I'm there to help them whether they are documented or not."

The food bank, located at the San Jose Mission in Dover, has seen a 50% increase from what they passed out in 2021.

The Nativity Food Bank distributes food to around 80 food pantries throughout Hillsborough County, including ten organizations at Nativity Catholic School and Church.

Julie Ebert is the volunteer director of the Nativity Food Bank.

She spoke highly of the relationship Rodriguez had with those farmworkers.

"She said they're afraid, but they know her and they know that she's from Nativity and they know that, for lack of a better term, she's safe," Ebert said.

With the rising cost of food, Ebert said the bank has been fortunate enough to not see a decline in food donations. Instead, they are seeing a difference in what kinds of items are being donated.

For example, she said canned fruit is much more expensive than what it was when the bank opened, meaning they now see less of it.

But with the support of Sam’s Club, Wawa and other grocery and food companies, the bank has not had to purchase any food to keep up with the growing demand.

Ebert said the line outside Nativity’s pantry, which passes out food every Thursday, has gotten longer in response to food price inflation.

The bank collects clothing, toiletries, diapers and other baby items to help families in need.