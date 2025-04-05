State Senate passes health care plan for Florida Farm Bureau members

The state Senate on Thursday passed a measure that would allow the Florida Farm Bureau to offer largely unregulated health coverage to member farmers and ranchers.

The proposal (SB 480), which advanced by a 32-4 vote, would clear the way for "medical benefit plans" that would not be subject to the same state and federal regulations as health insurance.

A House version (HB 497) was advanced by its Commerce Committee Wednesday and sent to the full chamber for a vote.

Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, who sponsored the bill, has said it would help farmers and ranchers who face challenges securing affordable health care.

Among the criticisms is the proposal would allow a health plan that would not cover preexisting conditions.

However, the bill would require a disclaimer saying the health plan is not an insurance policy or health maintenance contract and is not subject to the regulatory requirements under Florida Insurance Code.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

Copyright 2025 Health News Florida