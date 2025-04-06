© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

House panel approves bill to nix Florida's medical cannabis registration fee for veterans

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published April 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Close-Up of Dried Cannabis Flower Spilling Out of an Orange Pill Bottle on a Wooden Coffee Table
Matthew Lloyd
/
iStockphoto

The bill also would require the Department of Health to recertify patients’ eligibility for the medical marijuana program every two years instead of annually.

A Florida House committee on Thursday approved a proposal that would waive a $75 annual registration fee for medica marijuana patients who are veterans.

The bill (HB 555) also would require the Department of Health to recertify patients’ eligibility for the medical marijuana program every two years, while annual recertification is now required.

Florida’s medical cannabis program has bloomed since voters approved a 2016 constitutional amendment allowing pot for patients with a broad swath of medical conditions. More than 905,000 patients are enrolled in the program, according to a report posted last week on the Office of Medical Marijuana Use’s website.

The bill, sponsored by Pensacola Republican Alex Andrade and approved unanimously Thursday by the House Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee, lacks a Senate version as the 60-day legislative session passed the midpoint.
Tags
Politics 2025 Florida LegislatureMedical MarijuanaVeteransMilitaryHealth News Florida
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now