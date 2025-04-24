© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Three people side-by-side smiling into the camera with trees in the background. Man with brown hair and glasses wearing a blue blazer, woman with long reddish hair and yellow blouse, and woman with long brown hair and classes wearing a white blouse
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Florida House passes bill overhauling school book removal process. What now?

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published April 24, 2025 at 4:48 PM EDT
Close up book stack on the table in the library room and blurred space of bookshelf background
SKT Studio
/
stock.adobe.com
Florida already has more public school book removals than any other state, according to recent reports.

Republicans say the bill would keep age-inappropriate books off school shelves. Opponents warn it would dramatically boost book removals in Florida — again.

The Florida House passed a bill on Thursday that opponents warn will dramatically increase book removals — including classic literature.

The legislation says if a book is challenged in schools for allegedly being harmful to minors, officials can't consider its “potential literary, artistic, political, or scientific value” when deciding whether to keep it on shelves.

Republicans say this will protect children from age-inappropriate books that remain on school shelves despite recent laws making it easier to challenge material.

"The problem is this loophole where we are not applying the right standards to what is appropriate for minors," said Rep. Doug Bankson, R-Apopka, the bill sponsor.

The state has more removals in public school libraries than any other state, according to recent reports.

The bill defines “harmful to minors” as nudity and sexual content that “predominantly appeals to prurient, shameful, or morbid interest” and “is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable material or conduct for minors.”

ALSO READ: Florida again tops the nation in school book removals, according to a report

Democrats on Thursday criticized the measure, HB 1539. They filed multiple failed amendments that would have limited the number of book objections that can be filed and provided more transparency on book removals.

The bill's future is uncertain. If the Senate and Gov. Ron DeSantis also approve the measure, Democrats said there would be constitutional issues and warned that K-12 students could lose access to classics and a slew of other novels.

"Florida students deserve access to both classic and contemporary works that are intellectually rigorous and culturally significant," said Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, D-Ocoee. "A high-quality education is incomplete without the opportunity to engage with challenging, thought-provoking material."

Bankson pushed back on Democrats' dissent.

"Parents have a fundamental right to direct the education and upbringing of their children, including protecting them from exposure to inappropriate, obscene materials in schools," he said.

But a number of book access advocacy groups share the concerns.

The groups, including the Florida Freedom to Read Project and PEN America, sent a letter to legislative leadership earlier this week.

"In short, this bill does not empower parents — it overrides them," they wrote. "It does not protect children — it limits their access to valuable learning opportunities. And it does not respect constitutional boundaries — it undermines the very freedoms our schools are meant to teach and uphold."

The legislative session is scheduled to end on May 2.

If you have any questions about the legislative session, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Politics 2025 Florida LegislatureBook RemovalsFlorida HouseFirst AmendmentYour Florida
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now