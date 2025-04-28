Florida House passes bill to regulate dangerous dogs, including liability insurance mandate

The Florida House has unanimously passed a bill (HB 593) that requires the impounding of dogs that have injured or killed someone. It also requires owners of dogs classified as dangerous to buy $100,000 in liability insurance.

An identical bill is working it way through the Senate (SB 572) but has not reached a final vote. The Senate’s Fiscal Policy Committee approved the bill, 19-0.

The bills honor Putnam County postal employee Pam Rock, who was killed while delivering mail in 2022 in Interlachen.

Rock’s brother, Tom Rock, encouraged lawmakers on the Senate’s Fiscal Policy Committee to vote for the bill.

“How many more families need to endure this pain,” he said, joining other family members in wearing a “Pam Rock 1961-2022” memorial T-shirt. “How many more people like Pam will die by just doing their job, delivering mail, packages and knocking on a door — knock, knock, knock. You have the power today to say yes. Move this bill forward; make Florida more safe for our seniors and families.”

Pam Rock, 61, was killed in August 2022 when five dogs got out of a fenced-in yard and attacked the her after her mail truck had broken down on a dirt road, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The dogs were later put down.

Two years later, the Melrose post office where Rock worked was named in her honor. The name change was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, and signed by President Joe Biden in 2024.

After Rock’s death, her 13 brothers and sisters lobbied the Legislature to pass what was called the “Pam Rock Act,” which sought creation of a statewide dangerous dog database and quicker investigations into dangerous dogs. The bill did not pass in 2024, but state Rep. Judson Sapp, R-Putnam, reintroduced it this year.

The bill, which passed the House, 115-0, contains a number of requirements: