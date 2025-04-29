© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Trump taps Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to serve on a bipartisan FEMA Review Council

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published April 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Blonde woman wearing a blue blazer standing at a podium with U.S., Florida and Tampa flags against a blue curtain behind her
City of Tampa
/
Facebook

In a statement, Mayor Jane Castor says: “Given the critical importance of emergency services and response to vulnerable communities like Tampa, I am pleased to have been selected to serve on this council.”

The panel has been tasked with reforming and streamlining the nation's disaster response and recovery as the president shifts more responsibility from FEMA to the states.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Monday was named by President Donald Trump to a bipartisan committee reviewing the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Other Floridians on the committee are Kevin Guthrie, executive director of state’s Division of Emergency Management, and Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

The council will advise Trump on FEMA’s ability to “capably and impartially address disasters” and recommend changes to streamline operations and ensure “rapid, efficient, and mission-focused relief,” according to a release.

Trump recently issued an executive order to shift more responsibility for disaster response and recovery from FEMA to the states. The president has been especially critical of FEMA’s response in North Carolina to Hurricane Helene.

“Parts of Tampa and much of Tampa Bay were devastated by Hurricane Helene and, 13 days later, by Milton,” Castor said in a statement. “Given the critical importance of emergency services and response to vulnerable communities like Tampa, I am pleased to have been selected to serve on this council.”

The council will be co-chaired by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose agency oversees FEMA, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Also on the panel are Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant.

Joining them are Texas Emergency Management Chief W. Nim Kidd; Mark Cooper, a former chief of staff to Louisiana governors from both parties who has experience working with FEMA; Robert J. Fenton Jr., a FEMA regional administrator and two-time FEMA acting administrator; Chubb Limited CEO Evan Greenberg; and Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley.

"I am proud to announce the formation of the FEMA Review Council, comprised of Top Experts in their fields, who are Highly Respected by their peers,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “... I know that the new Members will work hard to fix a terribly broken System, and return power to State Emergency Managers, who will help, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN."
Tags
Politics 2025 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonJane CastorFEMADonald Trump
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Stories
  1. FEMA cuts make landfall weeks before Florida's hurricane season begins
  2. Speed vs. accountability: Trump's call to fix FEMA and the high stakes for Florida
  3. FEMA is borrowing $2 billion from the U.S. Treasury to pay flooding claims
  4. Trump calls FEMA a 'disaster' and considers eliminating the agency. Florida officials agree
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now