Trump taps Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to serve on a bipartisan FEMA Review Council

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Monday was named by President Donald Trump to a bipartisan committee reviewing the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Other Floridians on the committee are Kevin Guthrie, executive director of state’s Division of Emergency Management, and Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

The council will advise Trump on FEMA’s ability to “capably and impartially address disasters” and recommend changes to streamline operations and ensure “rapid, efficient, and mission-focused relief,” according to a release.

Trump recently issued an executive order to shift more responsibility for disaster response and recovery from FEMA to the states. The president has been especially critical of FEMA’s response in North Carolina to Hurricane Helene.

“Parts of Tampa and much of Tampa Bay were devastated by Hurricane Helene and, 13 days later, by Milton,” Castor said in a statement. “Given the critical importance of emergency services and response to vulnerable communities like Tampa, I am pleased to have been selected to serve on this council.”

The council will be co-chaired by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose agency oversees FEMA, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Also on the panel are Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant.

Joining them are Texas Emergency Management Chief W. Nim Kidd; Mark Cooper, a former chief of staff to Louisiana governors from both parties who has experience working with FEMA; Robert J. Fenton Jr., a FEMA regional administrator and two-time FEMA acting administrator; Chubb Limited CEO Evan Greenberg; and Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley.

"I am proud to announce the formation of the FEMA Review Council, comprised of Top Experts in their fields, who are Highly Respected by their peers,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “... I know that the new Members will work hard to fix a terribly broken System, and return power to State Emergency Managers, who will help, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN."

