The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

A bill that would expand the E-Verify law to all businesses dies in the Florida Senate

Central Florida Public Media | By Rick Brunson
Published May 5, 2025 at 9:58 AM EDT
The bill would have expanded the 2023 E-Verify law by requiring all private businesses in Florida to register new employees in the federal system. Right now, only businesses with 25 or more employees are required to do so.
The bill would have expanded the 2023 E-Verify law by requiring all private businesses in Florida to register new employees in the federal system. Right now, only businesses with 25 or more employees are required to do so.

The bill would have closed a loophole to require all businesses, not just those with fewer than 25 employees, to verify whether new employees are eligible to work in the U.S.

A bill that would have required all businesses in Florida, regardless of size, to register new employees with the federal E-Verify system died at the end of the legislative session Friday.

While lawmakers are expected to return to Tallahassee May 12 for an extended session, they will consider only the budget and related bills.

The E-Verify bill (HB 955) would have expanded a 2023 law by requiring all private businesses in Florida to document a new employee's status to work legally in the United States. The sponsor, Rep. Berny Jacques, R-St. Petersburg, said the bill was designed to close a loophole that enabled businesses with fewer than 25 employees to hire undocumented workers.

Rep. Berny Jacques, a Republican from St. Petersburg and primary sponsor of HB 955, said he filed the bill "to ensure that Florida jobs go to American workers and not to those who violate our immigration and labor laws.''
Florida House of Representatives /
Rep. Berny Jacques, a Republican from St. Petersburg, said he filed the bill "to ensure that Florida jobs go to American workers and not to those who violate our immigration and labor laws.''

While Jacques' bill passed 88-25 in the House, he said he was disappointed the Senate didn't take up the measure or even give it a hearing. He saw it as part of the Legislature's ongoing efforts to stem illegal immigration in the state.

"One of the ways we can crack down on illegal immigration is to take away the incentives that would bring an illegal to our state in the first place, and one of the biggest drivers, one of the biggest incentives is the ability to work. So, if we're able to close this one gap, we will significantly cut down on illegal migration within our state,'' Berny said.

Bill Herrle, state executive director of the National Federation of Independent Business, which represents small businesses, said the bill would have made the state's labor shortage worse and dampened productivity and entrepreneurship in the state. He said his group was relieved it didn't pass.

"When I talk to small business owners now, I'm finding them busy doing a job they'd like to hire someone to do,'' Herrle said. "They're working the line. They're working in the kitchen. They're working the register. And when a small business owner is doing that, guess what they're not doing? They're not being an entrepreneur. They're not spending time trying to find ways to build and grow their business.''

Jacques said he may try to refile the bill next year because the measure had wide support in the House and Gov. Ron DeSantis was on record that he would have signed it into law.


Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media

Rick Brunson
