DeSantis says he will sign bill banning fluoridation in public water systems

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said he plans to sign into law a bill that bans the use of fluoride in public water systems across the state.

When it becomes law July 1, local governments are prohibited from using fluoride or other health additives to municipal water supplies, a practice that's been in place for decades to fortify dental hygiene.

In announcing his support for the bill at a media event in Miami, DeSantis described the addition of fluoride to public water as "taking away a choice."

“It's forced medication when they're jamming fluoride into your water supply,” DeSantis said. “... If you have fluoride, it'll help with dental. And I'm not saying that's not true, but we have other ways where people can get access to fluoride."

Dental and health organizations say fluoridation is safe and that accessing other fluoride options may be difficult for low-income people.

In a statement, the Florida Dental Association said fluoridation is a naturally occurring mineral, not a medication, and is responsible for a 25% reduction in tooth decay in children and adults.

Supporters of the bill, including Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, cite recent preliminary studies suggesting fluoride exposure in amounts greater than what is approved can affect cognitive development in children.

At the Miami gathering, Ladapo said new studies mean a policy change is needed.

“It's OK to reverse your position when there's evidence," Ladapo said. "I mean, that's the right thing to do. You’re in a position of leadership, you're there to serve people.”



In November, Ladapo issued guidance to cities and counties calling for the removal of fluoride from their water supplies. In recent months, about two dozen municipalities voted to do so. According to state data, about 29 were maintaining the practice.

DeSantis spoke on the same day the Miami-Dade County Commission voted to override Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's veto of an ordinance passed to ban fluoridation.

"I think they voted the right way. You guys led on this, and I appreciate your leadership for that," DeSantis said of the commission's vote.

The state law will supplant local decisions.

Florida lawmakers gave final approval to the water measure - part of a broader agriculture-related bill - on April 29 after Utah became the first state to pass a ban in March.

Utah's law goes into effect Wednesday.

The Republican-led states are following a push led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is setting the gears of government in motion to stop fluoridating water.

Information from WFSU's Tristan Wood, the WLRN news staff, WUSF's Douglas Soule and the Associated Press was used in this report.

