Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater mayors team up to fight loneliness across the region

One in five people are lonely every day, according to a Gallup poll .

In the Tampa Bay area, that number is higher, with roughly 29% of people experiencing loneliness, said Tampa Bay Thrives CEO Carrie Zeisse.

While she couldn't say why more people are suffering in the region, she hopes a new initiative will help.

The campaign is called Tampa Bay Connections and brings together leaders in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater to increase social connections to help with loneliness and improve the health of residents. Zeisse said she hopes to create a webpage that includes all mental health and community resources available across the region.

"What that looks like, we still have to decide," she said.

Her organization developed the project. Tampa Bay Thrives has addressed mental health challenges and substance abuse across the area since 2019.

Other initiatives from the organization aim to expand access to mental health resources and reduce the stigma associated with mental health problems.

The Tampa Bay Connections initiative draws inspiration from international campaigns, such as the Compassionate Frome Project , which uses existing resources to improve the community.

The Frome Project started in 2013 to help patients find the support they need through health and community connectors. The Frome Model, which emerged from the project, has guided similar programs around the world.

Zeisse said there already are ways to connect in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater.

“Think about your experience at your local checkout when you get your groceries,” Zeisse said. “That person is warm and knows how to look out for signs of someone who might be isolated. What if they're able to make that connection super fast?”

She also pointed to volunteer opportunities and the joy that can come from helping others.

Zeisse said her organization advocates for participating in the community — a goal that can be bolstered by the support of local governments.

Without social connections and relationships, Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector said, the city suffers.

He said isolation costs the economy every year and leads to lower voter turnout, distrust of the government and social disconnection.

Rector said one of the challenges during hurricane season is getting elderly residents to evacuate because they do not have friends or family who can offer shelter.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch also said connection is especially important with the rainy season looming.

“Communities that feel disconnected are more vulnerable when challenges come, whether it's a natural disaster, economic hardship or social unrest,” Welch said.

While he jokingly said the cities are in competition, Rector said the unified effort is essential because residents interact with communities from all three cities.

The project will form an advisory council of community leaders who can identify resources and gaps in the communities.

People often use excuses, such as cost, as a barrier against improving their mental health, Zeisse said.

“Our research has shown that when people say things like logistics and cost, it actually has to do with root cause issues that are more like, 'I'm afraid to make that investment,' ” she said.

Through this program, Zeisse expects to identify more root causes that are preventing community involvement and investment in mental health programs.

The program will be funded by Tampa Bay Thrives, but Zeisse said organizers would consider additional fundraising methods if needed.

She said she anticipates this initiative will last two or three years, but said the fight for mental health is never done.

WUSF's Clara Rokita Garcia contributed to this report.