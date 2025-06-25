Bracy Davis, Young win Democratic primaries for Orange County state Legislature seats

State Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis defeated her brother and two other candidates Tuesday in a special Democratic primary in the race to succeed the late Sen. Geraldine Thompson in Orange County’s Senate District 15.

Meantime, RaShon Young, former chief of staff to Bracy Davis, could be positioned to replace her in the House after winning the Democratic primary in District 40.

In District 15, Bracy Davis had about 43% of the vote, while attorney Coretta Anthony-Smith had about 28%, according to the county Supervisor of Elections. Former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson received nearly 17%, while former Sen. Randolph Bracy — Bracy Davis’ brother — got 12%.

Bracy Davis, an attorney from Ocoee first elected to the House in 2022, was backed by her mother, LaVon Wright Bracy, a longtime friend of Thompson, who died in February.

Bracy Davis will face Republican Willie Montague in a Sept. 2 special general election.

In the District 40 House primary in Orange County, Young had 55% in his race with former Rep. Travaris McCurdy.

Young will face Tuan Le, a Republican aerospace engineer who had no primary opposition, in the Sept. 2 election.

Both districts are heavily Democratic.

All precincts were reported, according to the county elections supervisor website.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.