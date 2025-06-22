Democrats vote Tuesday in special primaries for state Senate and House seats

The Democratic primaries in northwestern Orange County for two special elections to the Florida Legislature will take place Tuesday.

Early voting for those primary elections will wrap up at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Both contests -- in Senate District 15 and House District 40 -- became vacant following the death in February of State Sen. Geraldine Thompson.

In the Democrat-leaning Senate district, four are vying to run against Republican Willie Montague in September.

They include three experienced politicians: former State Senator Randolph Bracy, who left the seat in 2022 to run for Congress; his sister, current District 40 State Representative LaVon Bracy Davis; and former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson.

The other Democrat is attorney Coretta Anthony-Smith. She has less name recognition but has reported far more campaign cash, including loans to herself of $175,000.

University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett said he sees a wide open race "because there are four candidates who each have their own unique strengths, and the winner will not have to get 50% of the vote -- and almost certainly will not get 50% of the vote. They just have to get more than any of the other candidates."

Bracy and Bracy Davis have been going at it, Jewett said. "And particularly, Randolph Bracey has basically said he sort of feels betrayed by his sister, and on the other hand, some of the other family members seem to be backing the sister, Lavon Bracey Davis, so there's that family drama."

In the House primary to replace Bracy Davis, her former aide RaShon Young faces former State Representative Travaris McCurdy. The winner will face Republican Tuan Le.

