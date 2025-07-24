© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Casey DeSantis edges Byron Donalds in Florida's GOP race for governor, UNF poll says

WUSF | By Heather Henderson - Jacksonville Today
Published July 24, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
WUSF

In a poll of registered Republicans, the first lady leads by 3 percentage points. Meantime, about 40% said they’ve never heard of Donalds, the congressman from Southwest Florida.

A poll of registered Republicans in Florida conducted by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab finds first lady Casey DeSantis is their top choice for governor next year.

About 32% said if the election were today, they would vote for her. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is close behind, with 29% support.

Notably, Donalds holds a 15-point lead over the first lady among people who voted in the last primary, so UNF pollster Mike Binder says, “It’s likely those same folks will be the ones voting next August, so this race might not actually be as close as it appears.”

At the same time, though, 40% of the GOP voters said they’ve never heard of Donalds, who represents parts of Collier and Lee counties in Congress.

Poll respondents also said the top issue Floridians face is property insurance, followed by housing costs and immigration.

A majority approve of how immigration enforcement has been handled in Florida, including the new Everglades detention center known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”
Heather Henderson - Jacksonville Today
