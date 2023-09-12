Sarasota and Manatee counties team up to attract a major PGA Tour event

Professional golf’s biggest stars could return to Sarasota-Manatee in less than 10 years for one of the sport’s four most prestigious events.

Sarasota County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to direct county staffers to return on Sept. 26 with funding options for a $3 million sponsorship of The PGA Championship. If the location were to be selected, the event would be played at The Concession Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch in May of 2031 or 2033.

In two weeks, commissioners would likely be briefed on where the money could be found through the Tourist Development Tax fund, which draws revenue from short-term rentals and hotel rooms in Sarasota County. A vote to move ahead could follow.

County Administrator Jonathan Lewis told commissioners on Tuesday that Manatee County is proceeding with a primary sponsorship package of $6 million, if the location is chosen. According to a letter to commissioners from Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County, the PGA of America’s board is expected to make a decision on the tournament location in November.

Locations have been set through 2030, and the 2034 tournament is planned for Frisco, Texas. The PGA Championship has been played twice in Florida – 1987 and 1971, both in Palm Beach Gardens.

The PGA Championship is one of the men’s tour’s four major tournaments and follows the Masters in the sequence that also includes the U.S. Open and the British Open.

“This is a massive opportunity,’’ Commissioner Mike Moran said. “It cannot be ignored the economic driver and stimulus it can create for a community. I hope we’re sending a strong, hard message that we’re in full support of this.’’

Commissioners were unanimous in their approval.

“I just think this is a huge win for our area,’’ said Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger.

Haley wrote that 2023 PGA Championship, played in Rochester, N.Y., was responsible for a $190 million economic impact. Greater Rochester Enterprise estimated 225,000 spectators attended, with about 39% arriving from more than 100 miles away.

Brooks Koepka won the most recent edition.

The Concession in 2021 hosted a World Golf Championship event that had originally been scheduled in Mexico, but was moved over COVID-19 travel concerns. It drew 47 of the world’s top 50 players.

In December, the course designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin, is scheduled to play host to the World Champions Cup, an international event for senior professionals.

Eric Garwood is the executive editor of the Community News Collaborative. You can reach him at egarwood@cnclfl.org