Lightning will open the NHL playoffs at home against familiar foes: the Florida Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning will open the NHL playoffs at home against a familiar foe: the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The state rivals will play the first two games of the best-of-seven series at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Dates and times will be announced after the season ends Thursday. The Lightning will host Games 1, 2, 5 (if necessary) and 7 (if necessary). The Panthers will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

The series is expected to start either Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

“We’ve played them close all year and our past playoff series have been really close,” Lightning forward Brayden Point said after the game. “That’s what we’re expecting.”

The matchups were finalized Tuesday after the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched first place in the Atlantic Division by beating the Buffalo Sabres, 4-0.

The Lightning finished in second place, giving them home-ice advantage against Florida, which finished third.

“We put ourselves in position to vie for a Stanley Cup,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “There are 32 teams and there’s only 16 left. We’re one of the 16, and that’s what we want to do.”

Tampa Bay defeated Florida on 5-1 on Tuesday, earning a split of their four games this season.

It’s the second straight year the state rivals will meet in the first round. Florida eliminated the Lightning in five games last year en route to the title.

It will also be the third time in the past four seasons the Florida teams have met in the postseason. Each time the series winner reached the Stanley Cup Final.

One of the Florida teams has reached the Final each of the past five seasons, with the Lightning advancing from 2020 to 2022 and the Panthers in 2023 and 2024.

Lightning forward Yanni Gorde said he’s looking forward to play the Panthers with more on the line.

“We know what’s they’re about,” Gorde said after Tuesday’s game. “We know the skill level they bring and the intensity they bring. We’re excited for this challenge. It’s going to be a fun series.”

Toronto will open at home against the Ottawa Senators. The winner of the Ontario battle will play the Sunshine State survivor in the second round.

Watch parties and more

The Lightning announced they will host watch parties for road playoff games. Game 1 will be at Sparkman Wharf in downtown Tampa, Game 2 at MidTown Tampa and Game 3 at the St. Pete Pier. Other venues will be located as needed.

In addition, home games can be viewed on the projection screen in Thunder Alley during a Plaza Party. Admission is $5 with proceeds going to the Lightning Foundation. There will also be live music, food and giveaways.

Also, the Lightning have planned a series of community playoff events, including a pop-up rally from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Centro Ybor in Tampa. There will be playoff merchandise for sale, autograph prizes and playoff swag including yard signs. Former Lightning star Ryan Malone and ThunderBug will make appearances.

Click here for information on these and other promotions planned by the team.