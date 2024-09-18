Tampa Bay Lightning select Hedman as captain, succeeding Stamkos, as camp opens

The Tampa Bay Lightning selected Victor Hedman as team captain on Wednesday as training camp opened, making the big defenseman the successor to Steven Stamkos.

Hedman, who is going into his 16th season with Tampa Bay, was considered the obvious choice to get the “C” after the Lightning did not re-sign Stamkos and their longtime captain left to join Nashville.

Bolts to wear the 'C' Paul Ysebaert (1995-1996)

Mikael Renberg (1997-1998)

Rob Zamuner (1998-1999)

Bill Houlder (1999-2000)

Chris Gratton (1999-2000)

Vincent Lecavalier (2000-2001)

Dave Andreychuk (2002-2006)

Tim Taylor (2006-2008)

Vincent Lecavalier (2008-2013)

Martin St. Louis (2013-2014)

Steven Stamkos (2014-2024)

Victor Hedman (2024-present)

Hedman will be the 11th captain in team history.

“It means the world,” Hedman said Wednesday. “To lead this team is a great honor. And to get that 'C' on your jersey is a big privilege and a big responsibility.”

The 33-year-old from Sweden was a key contributor in the Lightning hoisting the Cup back to back in 2020 and '21, including playoff MVP honors on the first of those championship runs. Hedman also took home the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman in 2018 and finished in the top three in voting five other seasons.

“Victor is a cornerstone player that is extremely well respected by his teammates, coaches and peers across the NHL," general manager Julien BriseBois said. "Over the past 15 seasons, he has been a world-class representative for our organization both on and off the ice."

Ryan McDonagh, who was reacquired early in the offseason in a trade with the Predators, and MVP finalist Nikita Kucherov will serve as alternate captains with the Lightning moving on to the post-Stamkos era.

"Very deserving," McDonagh said of Hedman's captaincy. "Just an unbelievable human being. Take away what he does on the ice, but off the ice he’s just an incredible person, incredible husband and father."

The players unanimously endorsed the Hedman, so the role is not something Hedman will take lightly, McDonagh said.

"He’s earned the right to represent the organization. It’s a huge honor. You just feel humbled and honored," he said. "It comes from your peers. Obviously, it’s an organizational decision, but I know when you talk to any teammate, any player in this organization they say that Victor is the guy for the job."

The Lightning begin training camp practices Thursday at the TGH IcePlex in Brandon. The camp roster includes 58 players, including offseason additions McDonagh, Jake Guentzel, Zemgus Girgensons, JJ Moser, Conor Geekie and Cam Atkinson.

The seven-game preseason begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes. A day later, Tampa Bay meets the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Orlando's Kia Center.

The regular season begins Oct. 11 at Carolina .