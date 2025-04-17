Schedule announced for the Lightning's first-round playoff games in Tampa

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

The Lightning also announced Game 2 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Amalie Arena.

The Lightning will host Game 5 on Wednesday and Game 7, if needed, on Sunday, May 4. Times have not been determined.

Game 3 moves south to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, with the faceoff at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Panthers, defending Stanley Cup champions, will also host Game 4 on Monday and Game 6, if necessary, on Friday, May 2. Times will be announced later.

The NHL playoffs start Saturday. On Thursday, the league announced schedules for all eight series.

Tampa Bay finished in second place and Florida in third place in the Atlantic Division standings. That gives the Lightning home-ice advantage in the series, so they can open and close the series at Amalie Arena.

All Lightning-Panthers games will be telecast on Fan Duel Sports Network.

The Lightning will host a pop-up rally for fans from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Centro Ybor in Tampa. There will be playoff merchandise for sale, autograph prizes and playoff swag including yard signs. Former Lightning star Ryan Malone and ThunderBug will appear.

