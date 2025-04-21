It's NHL playoff time again in Tampa. That's means another round of Lightning-Panthers

It’s starting to feel like an annual tradition: Lighting vs. Panthers in the NHL playoffs, the battle of Florida, a matchup that has seemed to decide which team will eventually get to the Stanley Cup Final.

And here they go again.

“It’s good for hockey,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “It’s good for the state of Florida.”

Defending champion Florida heads to Tampa’s Amalie Arena for Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night, the start of the fourth postseason meeting in five years between the Sunshine State rivals.

Tampa Bay won the East title in 2020, 2021 and 2022, winning the Stanley Cup the first two seasons; Florida is trying to match that success after winning the East in 2023 and 2024.

“I think you see it every game we play, whether it’s preseason in Orlando or whether it’s Game 1 of the playoffs,” Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. “We’ve kind of known that the other one’s going to be there at the end of the year. It’s kind of always, we’re going to have to go through each other. I think there’s that respect there … but we almost love to hate each other.”

Tampa Bay beat Florida in five games in 2021 (on its way to a second consecutive Stanley Cup title) and swept the Panthers in 2022 — giving up just three goals in that series. Florida beat Tampa Bay in six games last season, on its way to its first Cup win.

“They know us and we know them,” Lightning forward Brayden Point said. “We’re looking forward to it. They’re always tight series and it’s going to be a good one.”

Both teams have similar builds. Both have strong special teams, spectacular goaltending and excellent coaching in Tampa Bay's Jon Cooper and Florida's Paul Maurice.

Both feature two deadly scoring lines. Tampa Bay's group includes Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel. Florida brings Barkov, Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, and Carter Verhaeghe (and throw in Brad Marchand as a wild card).

Both have stalwart defenses. Tampa Bay's is led by captain Victor Headman and veteran Ryan McDonagh. Florida's blueline offers Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad.

Both won 47 games this season, with Tampa Bay (47-27-8) edging Florida (47-31-4) for second place in the Atlantic Division and earning home-ice advantage.

"There is nothing that [Maurice] doesn’t know about us, and I don’t know about them. There’s no secrets," Cooper said. "It’s the rep of the East. It’s been the two of us for the last half a decade. I think the way the schedule sets up and the Battle of Florida happens, it can be must-watch TV, so it should be a lot of fun."



Kuch among the best around

After collecting another Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's top scorer with 121 points Lightning winger Kucherov continues to put his name alongside some of the greatest to ever play the game.

He is one of only 10 players to win at least three scoring titles and one of 14 to record at least three seasons with at least 120 points. He joined Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey as the only players who have recorded three consecutive seasons with at least 80 assists.

He's more than just the fancy passer you see in highlight video. Kucherov works on his craft, spending hours in the summer on the ice, mastering many aspects of his game, such as pulling a puck off the wall with his backhand.

“The subtleness of some of the passes he makes, can’t really see them from the bench," forward Gage Goncalves said. “You watch him on the replay, and (the puck) went over one guy’s stick and through the other guy’s legs and landed flat perfectly on the tape. That’s the type of player he is and he works hard at it every single day."

If the Lightning are going to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the fifth time since 2015, Kucherov will be a big part of it, just like he’s done in the past. With four more postseason points, he will crack the top 20 all time in playoff scoring.

“To be able to put the point totals he’s putting up year after year, and he has some of the best statistics in the playoffs of all time, that’s how you build cases for Hall of Famers," Cooper said. “You’re not a one-hit wonder, you’re a one-decade wonder, and he’s going to be more than that.’’

But there is a playoff asterisk.

No scoring champion has played for that season's eventual champion since Evgeni Malkin with Pittsburgh in 2008-09. And only four players in the last 25 years have tallied 100 or more points, then gone on to win that year's Cup: Malkin and Sidney Crosby in 2009, Carolina's Eric Staal in 2006 and Colorado's Joe Sakic in 2001.

What’s different?

Familiarity, notwithstanding, fans will notice a few major changes since these teams locked up a year ago.

For the Tampa Bay fans, the most obvious difference is that Steven Stamkos, the Lightning’s longtime captain, is watching the playoffs from home with his teammates in Nashville, where he signed during the offseason.

In his place, the Bolts brought in forward Jake Guentzel via trade. While many fans were sour on the moves over the summer, the switch has worked, with Guenzel has ripping off 41 goals (17 on the power play).

On Florida’s side, fans may recognize Marchand, a longtime nemesis of both the Lightning and Panthers while with Boston. The former Bruins captain was dealt to Florida at this season’s trade deadline.

The talented winger, both five-on-five and on special teams, comes with a reputation of getting under the skin of opponents.

“Everyone hates to play against him, but he is someone everyone would want to have,” Reinhart said.

What can fans expect? “Same old pain in the butt,” Marchand said.

The goalies

Since the season resumed in February after the break for the 4 Nations Face-off event, Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky — both Stanley Cup winners — have looked playoff-sharp.

Vasilevskiy had a 1.89 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in that span. Bobrovsky had a 1.95 GAA and .914 save percentage. And both Russians have three shutouts.

Bobrovsky backstopped Florida to the Cup last season. Vasilevskiy did that for the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

“I don’t remember much from what happened last year,” Bobrovsky said. “It’s a new season, it’s a new challenge, it’s a new contest and we’re excited about it. We just want to enjoy that experience and we’re going to try our best to win it.”



Injury updates

The Panthers haven’t been at full strength over the past couple of months.

Tkachuk is expected back during the series after missing 25 games due to a groin injury sustained while playing for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off all-star tournament.

On Monday, Tkachuk practice for the second time in three days, but Coach Paul Maurice wants to see how his star forward gets through the morning skate Tuesday before deciding whether he plays in Game 1. Game 2 on Thursday might be a more likely scenario.

He’s at his best in the postseason. Tkachuk has produced 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists), six game-winning goals and three overtime goals in 44 playoff games since joining the Panthers before the 2022-23 season.

Ekblad (suspension) will remain out of action until Game 3.

For the Lightning, fourth-line center and faceoff specialist Luke Glendening is listed as day-to-day and expected to play in the series.

However, third-line winger Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body), a key addition at the trade deadline, is out for the first round. He's a good skater with the puck and his quick release sets up a lot of rebounds.

His absence will put added pressure of rookies Goncalves and recent call-up Conor Geekie, both of whom have shown scoring prowess when given the ice time.



Numbers game

The Panthers led the league serving 10.3 penalty minutes per game.

The Lightning have an 8-9-5 record in games decided by one goal.

Head-to-head wins this season: Florida 2, Tampa Bay 2.

Lightning last 10 games: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Panthers last 10 games: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wins in last 20 meetings (including playoffs): Florida 10, Tampa Bay 10.

Goals, last 40 meetings (including playoffs): Florida 128, Tampa Bay 128.

Goals, last 145 meetings (including playoffs): Florida 454, Tampa Bay 454.

Record in last 168 head-to-head meetings (including playoffs): Florida 80 wins, Tampa Bay 80 wins, with eight ties.

Cooper moving up?

Cooper coached 87 playoff victories with the Lightning, the third-most with one franchise in NHL history.

He won’t be catching Al Arbour anytime soon; Arbour won 119 with the New York Islanders for the most by any coach with one club. But Cooper enters this series just two wins behind Glen Sather, who won 89 with Edmonton.



More legacy?

If the Lightning-Panthers winner gets to the final round again this year, it'll mark the longest stretch of one state or province making it since Alberta did it eight straight seasons from 1983 to 1990 (Edmonton six times, Calgary twice).

No U.S. state has made it to the title round in six straight years since New York saw the Rangers get there in 1979 and the Islanders in each of the following five seasons.



The series schedule

Game 1: Florida at Tampa Bay, Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.; ESPN, FanDuel Sun

Game 2: Florida at Tampa Bay, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.; TBS, truTV, FanDuel Sun

Game 3: Tampa Bay at Florida, Saturday, 1 p.m.; TBS, truTV, FanDuel Sun

Game 4: Tampa Bay at Florida, Monday, April 28, time TBA; FanDuel Sun

Game 5 (if necessary): Florida at Tampa Bay, Wednesday, April 30; time TBA, FanDuel Sun

Game 6 (if necessary): Tampa Bay at Florida, Friday, May 2, time TBA, FanDuel Sun

Game 7 (if necessary): Florida at Tampa Bay, Sunday, May 4, TBD; time TBA, FanDuel Sun

Lightning home games at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Panthers home games at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.



Watch parties, streetcars and more

The Lightning will host watch parties for road playoff games. Game 1 will be at Sparkman Wharf in downtown Tampa, Game 2 at MidTown Tampa and Game 3 at the St. Pete Pier. Other venues will be located as needed.

In addition, home games can be viewed on the huge garage-wall projection screen in Amalie Arena's Thunder Alley. Admission to the Plaza Part is $5, with proceeds going to the Lightning Foundation. There will also be live music, food and giveaways.

For fans who'd rather not fight traffic directly around the arena, the TECO Line Streetcar is extending service for all playoff home games. The rail line runs from Ybor City and stops at several stations at and near the arena.

The service will run until midnight on weeknights and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. City officials recommend parking in Ybor City and taking the streetcar line to and from the game.

Series odds

