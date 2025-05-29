Find discounted Rays collectibles during the team's charity yard sale outside Tropicana Field

A team’s trash can be a fan’s treasure, which is as good a reason as any for Tampa Bay Rays fans and other memorabilia collectors to head to Tropicana Field on Saturday.

The team did a little spring cleaning before work begins on repairing the hurricane-damaged stadium, and a trove of bygone goodies were found that will be for sale at the Rays Preconstruction Charity Yard Sale.

The Rays are giving no specifics of what collectibles you’ll find, but bobbleheads, hats, shirts and drinkware will be among “thousands of items” available at a discount.

Did you miss out on that Ryne Staneck talking bottle opener? The Sam Fuld superhero cape? Searching for a DJ Kitty toothbrush holder. Misplace your Zimbear?

No promises you’ll find those items, but thrifters may score a few baseball diamonds.

For $20, shoppers can stuff a bag full of as many Rays items as it can hold.

Fans who purchase a bag will get a voucher for two tickets to a Rays game at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. Some blackout dates apply. Tickets and vouchers are nontransferable and not for resale.

Proceeds will benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation, the team’s nonprofit arm that supports education and youth development in the Tampa Bay region.

The charity yard sale runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lot 7 outside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Parking will be in Lot 6. Admission is free. Family-friendly activities are planned.

Note: There will be no access inside Tropicana Field.

