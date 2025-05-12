Evan Longoria will sign a one-day contract to retire with the Tampa Bay Rays

There was a lot of angst among Tampa Bay Rays followers when fan favorite Evan Longoria left the team after the 2017 season, his 10th as the face of the franchise.

As it turns out, he'll be returning to the Rays, even if it's just for one day.

The team announced Monday that Longoria will be signing a one-day contract and retire as a Ray, marking the end of his 16-year major league career.

The signing will take place during a pregame ceremony before the Rays' game against the Miami Marlins at 4:10 p.m. June 7 at Steinbrenner Field.

“Evan Longoria embodies what it means to be a Tampa Bay Ray," Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in a news release. "From the moment he stepped on the field, he brought excellence, leadership and a competitive spirit that shaped the identity of this franchise."

The third baseman was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2008, when he was called up from the minors in April and helped lead the team to its first World Series appearance.

It was also the same season the team's nickname was changed from the Devil Rays to just Rays.

"He, more than anyone, helped transform the Devil Rays into the Rays, and we are honored to welcome him home as he retires in the uniform where it all began,” Sternberg said.

Perhaps his most memorable moment as a Ray was his walk-off home run in the 12th inning of the final game of the season against the Boston Red Sox in 2011 that helped the Rays clinch an AL playoff spot.

Longoria’s image was made into a statue placed outside of Gate 4 at Tropicana Field to depict his celebration of homer, considered by many the biggest moment in team history.

“It was a personal honor of mine to be able to have a relationship with Evan and watch him play,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said in the release. “His work ethic, along with his performance, defines him as the best to ever put on a Rays uniform. The teammate he was and the way he and his wife, Jaime, supported our community, illustrated how much he cared. It is only fitting that he ends his career as a Ray because of all the contributions that he made to the organization over his career.”

Longoria, 39, the third overall selection in the 2006 draft out of Long Beach State, is the Rays' all-time franchise leader in several categories, including:

Games (1,435)

Runs (780)

Doubles (338)

Home runs (261)

Extra-base hits (618)

RBI (892)

Walks (569)

Total bases (2,630)

Longoria is also a three-time All-Star, has won three Gold Gloves, and a Silver Slugger. He also earned three top-10 finishes in the AL Most Valuable Player voting.

He was traded to San Francisco in December 2017 and played five seasons for the Giants before finishing his career with the Diamondbacks. He didn’t play last season but never officially retired.

“Evan Longoria’s place in Rays history is unmatched,” said Eric Neander, the Rays' president of baseball operations, said in the release. "He not only defined an era of Rays baseball — he helped put us on the map. His impact, both on and off the field, laid the foundation for our success, and it’s a privilege to celebrate his legacy.”