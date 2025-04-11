Florida’s tax cut proposals, economic uncertainty, ‘Your Florida’ legislative session update

Florida's tax cut proposals

State lawmakers are considering a state sales cut of 75 cents for every $100 dollars spent. But Gov. Ron DeSantis is opposed to the legislation. He argues an across the board sales tax cut would help tourists more than residents. Instead, DeSantis wants to cut property taxes.

We spoke about both proposals with the Vice Chair of the House Ways & Means Committee.

Guest:

Rep. Tom Fabricio, (R) Miami-Dade.

Economic uncertainty

Florida does a lot of business with the world. Billions of dollars of imports and exports move through the state's ports. It's also a consumer dominant and dependent state economy.

And with its large population of retirees, Florida can be particularly sensitive to big swings in the stock market.

That's why this week we opened up the phones and email inbox to hear from listeners about how Floridians are navigating the economic uncertainty.

'Your Florida' legislative session week 6

As legislators meet to debate and decide laws on your behalf, each week we will talk about some of the issues you have told us that matter. It's part of the "Your Florida" project , connecting you with state government and policies that affect your life.

This week, we looked at legislation designed to protect parks from development and a comprehensive agriculture bill that would, in part, prevent public water systems from adding fluoride.

Guest:

Douglas Soule, WUSF's state government reporter.

Weekly news briefing

Lawmakers may change some of the rules about the hiring process for university presidents. Just a few years ago, a law allowed the look for new university leaders to happen largely behind closed doors, but lawmakers are pushing forward a bill that aims to bring more transparency to the hiring process.

It was a big week for the University of Florida. First, details emerged about an international student who was arrested by federal immigration agents.

The arrest happened in late March in Gainesville near UF's campus. He was taken to a immigration detention center and has since returned to Colombia, according to a new statement from his mother there.

The news of the student's arrest came as the UF campus was gearing up for the NCAA men's basketball team's winning championship game Monday night.

It closed a season that started with plenty of doubt and a controversy for the team and its coach.

