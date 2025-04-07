© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Share your questions about state government with Your Florida

WUSF | By Stephanie Colombini
Published April 7, 2025 at 8:15 AM EDT
Fill out this form and if you're willing, a reporter may get in touch with you.

There's a lot going on in the state government, and reporters with Your Florida are here to help you stay informed.

The team is dedicated to covering issues that help you better understand how policies passed in Tallahassee affect you and your community.

You can share your questions and comments about issues important to you by filling out this form. You can also ask about how various state government processes work, and Your Florida will work on getting you answers.

Thanks for participating in these important conversations.
