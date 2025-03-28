© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Police in Florida take on immigration, Medically Unnecessary, ‘Your Florida’ legislative session

WLRN Public Media
Published March 28, 2025 at 6:30 PM EDT
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif., July 8, 2019. Data broker LexisNexis Risk Solutions allegedly violated Illinois law by collecting and combining extensive personal information and selling it to third parties including federal immigration authorities, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, by immigration advocates.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
This week on The Florida Roundup, we spoke about the growing number of local police departments entering training agreements with ICE, how children with complex medical needs are faring after losing Medicaid coverage and more.

Local police in Florida take on immigration 

President Trump campaigned on a promise of mass deportation. One of the ways that’s playing out is with agreements between local and state police agencies and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

And the majority of law enforcement agencies to sign written agreements with ICE are in Florida.

This includes Fort Myers, where city council members first vote no to allow ICE to train police officers to assist with deportations but reversed course following mounting pressure from the DeSantis administration.

Guests:

  • Elizabeth Andarge, Culture & Connections reporter for WGCU. 
  • Kevin Anderson, Mayor of the City of Fort Myers. 
  • Rick Brunson, reporter for Central Florida Public Media. 
  • Danny Rivero, investigative reporter for WLRN. 

Medically Unnecessary 

In the last couple of years, thousands of kids have been dropped from Medicaid statewide. It’s part of a process called ‘medical redetermination’. That’s the subject of a four-part series from Central Florida Public Media. “Medically Unnecessary” examines how children with complex medical needs are faring after losing coverage and being pushed onto state-run health insurance not designed for their needs.

Guest:

  • Joe Mario Pedersen, health reporter for Central Florida Public Media.  

‘Your Florida’ legislative session week 4

Each week of the legislative session we will talk about some of the issues you have told us that matter. It’s part of the “Your Florida” project, connecting you with state government and policies that affect your life.

This week, we focused on the workplace. Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment back in 2020 to raise the minimum wage by one dollar an hour each year. It’s set to reach $15 an hour by 2026.

But some lawmakers are supporting a measure to allow some people, like those doing on the job training, to get paid less than the minimum wage. And another proposal gaining traction would loosen some restrictions on child labor.

Guest:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF's state government reporter.  

Weekly news briefing   

The impacts of the Trump administration’s immigration policies are being felt in communities throughout the state including for Venezuelans.

There’s now a virtual experience in South Florida to take people to Venezuela by putting on a virtual reality headset and headphones. The project has allowed members of the Venezuelan diaspora to reconnect with their homeland.

For Muslims, Ramadan — the ninth month of the Islamic calendar — is the holiest time of the year. And mosques in South Florida view the month as an opportunity to build bridges between faith groups.

And finally, we take you on a bird walk with the Tampa Audubon Society and the Florida Ornithological Society.

The Florida Roundup ImmigrationICEPoliceMedically Unnecessary Series2025 Florida Legislature
