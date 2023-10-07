© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brightline will nearly double the number of trains on the Miami-Orlando route by Monday

WQCS | By WQCS
Published October 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Locator signs in front of a Brightline train
John Raoux
/
AP
A sign post is seen in front of a Brightline rail car to celebrate the completion of the construction of the Brightline high speed rail on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. The rail system now connects Miami to Orlando.

Thirty daily trips are planned beginning Oct. 9, including 15 round-trips.

Brightline has announced that it will begin running 30 high speed passenger trains on the Miami - Orlando route starting Monday, Oct. 9. They are currently running just eight.

There will be 15 daily departures from Miami to Orlando, and the same number back to Miami from Orlando.

Orlando-Miami

The first daily train to Miami from Orlando leaves at 4:38 a.m. It arrives in Miami at 8:11 a.m.

The final Miami bound train leaves Orlando at 8:54 p.m.

Miami-Orlando

The first daily train from Miami to Orlando leaves at 6:41 a.m., arriving at 10:19 a.m.

The last train leaving Miami for Orlando departs at at 9:41 p.m.

Additional early-morning and late-night trains will operate between Brightline’s five South Florida stations.

Copyright 2023 WQCS. To see more, visit WQCS.

Tags
Transportation BrightlineTrains
WQCS
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now