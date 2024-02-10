Authorities seek video of I-75 jet crash in Collier County

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are now at the scene of a private twin-engine jet that crashed on I-75 Friday while trying to make an emergency landing.

The NTSB is also requesting anyone with video of the plane crash contact the NTSB via the email address: Witness@NTSB.gov. The NTSB said video of the plane after the crash is not needed.

A report by the NTSB investigators could come within 30 days.

On Saturday the Collier County Sheriff's Office also tentatively identified the two victims of the crash as pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, Florida and co-pilot Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Florida.

Survivors were listed by the Sheriff's Office as crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, Florida; and passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, both of Columbus, Ohio. Survivors were taken to an area hospital.

According to the FAA Airmen Inquiry web site Murphy was certified as an airline transport pilot and was licensed in 2018. Hofmann was also certified as an airline transport pilot, licensed in 2023, and also as a flight engineer and flight instructor.

The Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday said the driver of a pickup that was struck when the jet attempted the emergency landing Friday afternoon suffered only minor injuries.

The driver and two passengers in a second vehicle involved were not hurt, the FHP said.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday when the 2004 Bombardier Challenger 600 jet crashed with five people on board.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people died in the crash and information provided to officials at the Naples Airport indicated there were three survivors.

During cleanup operations Saturday a fire started in the debris left by the crash. North Collier Fire Department firefighters put the fire out.

The driver of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was a 48-year-old Naples man. The FHP said he sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The second vehicle hit was a 2023 Nissan Armada SUV. The FHP identified the driver as a 66-year-old female from Massachusetts. There were also two passengers, an 85-year-old female and a 31-year-old female, both from Massachusetts. None suffered injuries.

The FHP said it responded to the crash at 3:12 p.m. Friday and remains on scene assisting with the investigation.

FDOT / WGCU Law enforcement officials and investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were at the scene of a twin-engine private jet with five people aboard that crashed Friday along I-75 in Collier County. Two people were confirmed dead. The freeway remained closed down southbound on Saturday.

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE:



The northbound Interstate 75 lanes of Interstate 75 remains open. As a reminder, per Florida Statute 316.1945, stopping on a limited access road (Interstate 75) is not permitted, unless a vehicle is disabled or necessary to render aid.

The southbound Interstate 75 lanes remains closed, as the scene investigation / cleanup continues.

The FHP asked that for southbound travel, drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

About the jet

Online flight tracking showed the jet, owned by East Shore Aviation and operated by Hop-a-Jet at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, left Fort Lauderdale at 9:35 a.m. Friday and landed in the Ohio State University Airport around 11:57 a.m. The plane departed the Ohio State airport at 1:02 p.m., and was to land at Naples Airport at 3:12 p.m.

The plane crashed on the freeway shortly before landing in Naples. It had been scheduled to leave Naples and head back to Fort Lauderdale later Friday.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Copyright 2024 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.