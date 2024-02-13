Florida rideshare workers stage Valentine's Day strike at Tampa International Airport for fair pay

Uber and Lyft drivers said they are not feeling the love this Valentine’s Day and will be stepping out of their vehicles and into the street for a day-long strike in Tampa.

The rally will be taking place at Tampa International Airport’s rideshare waiting lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The strike, called by the Justice for App Workers coalition, has support from over 20 coalition partners nationwide. Strikes will be organized in nine other cities including Orlando, Miami, Chicago, and Newark.

It’s the first rideshare strike in Tampa since Uber began service there in 2014.

The coalition is expecting over a thousand local participants to show up at the airport or simply stay home.

Nailton Lantyer Filho is an Uber driver in Tampa and Orlando who will be staying home in solidarity with other Uber, Lyft, and even DoorDash drivers.

“It’s exciting,” Filho said. “It shows them that we are united and needed.”

Filho said Uber charges a lot of money for riders and most of it does not go to the driver.

Rideshare workers said they are striking because of what they call poverty-level wages and no job security.

Filho said that Uber's board of directors needs to open their eyes to see the inflation drivers are facing.

“We have the gas prices high, maintenance is high, everything is high and our money never grows,” he said. “We just lose money driving for Uber.”

“Shame on them (the board),” Filho added. “They must pay attention because the drivers are the reason that Uber exists.”

Statistics show that the job can be dangerous, particularly when transporting customers at night. Filho said that out of fear, he has only done one night ride for Uber.

A 2023 survey by Asian Law Caucus showed that 43% of surveyed rideshare drivers reported experiencing sexual harassment on the job. Of those drivers, 47% reported being touched inappropriately by passengers.

Justice for App Workers said that drivers deserve a safe environment away from harassment. They want to implement harsh punishments for perpetrators, track customer information, and fund safety features.

Strike organizers also apologize to customers, but they say the walkout is needed.

Filho added that the strike is only the beginning.

“Let's stay home. Let's get the day off. Stay home with your family,” he said. “I hope that Uber changes their mind and gives us what we deserve.”