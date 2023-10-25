USF Sarasota-Manatee is accepting applications for on-campus housing

The University of South Florida is accepting applications for the first-ever residence hall at its Sarasota-Manatee campus.

The six-story, 100,000-square-foot building is the campus’ first major expansion since its opening in 2006. It’s expected to open in fall 2024.

The top four floors of the building will house 200 students and offer three types of residences, according to a news release:



A double suite with a bathroom

$1,297 a month, or $5,188 a semester

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment

$1,648 a monthr, or $6,592 a semester

A four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment

$1,505 a month, or $6,020 a semester

The first and second floors will feature a 32,000-square-foot student center, which includes a dining hall, ballroom, campus bookstore, meeting rooms and study lounges, and more.

“The student center and residence hall are designed entirely to help our students create a new type of experience, a new type of community on the Sarasota-Manatee campus,” Karen Holbrook, the campus’ regional chancellor, said in the release. “I am thrilled that we are now able to offer our students this wonderful opportunity.”

USF Housing will let students know about their housing assignments in the spring, according to the release.

The university broke ground on the $42 million project earlier this year. It was approved by the Florida Board of Governors in September 2022. USF said at the time it would contribute $16.5 million, with the rest of the funds coming from the sale of up to $30 million in bonds through the USF Financing Corp.

The university also plans on adding a $62 million, 75,000-square-foot nursing/STEM building near the hall. Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, cut $20 million of that proposed funding after vetoing more than $34 million for Sarasota County projects from this year’s state budget.

For more information and to apply to the residence hall, click here.

