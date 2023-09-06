An annual Sept. 11 event moves from USF Sarasota-Manatee

A Sept. 11 commemoration event, usually held at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus, is moving this year to Sarasota National Cemetery.

Construction activity for the school's new student center and residence hall is prompting the change of venue.

This year's event is set for 8:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11 at Patriot Plaza on the cemetery grounds off State Road 72 in Sarasota.

“The new venue is a perfect backdrop for the Sarasota-Manatee campus and the larger community to remember those who died and the sacrifices made by so many on 9/11 and since that tragic day,” said event organizer Carlos Moreira, the director of campus engagement for veteran success and alumni affairs on the Sarasota-Manatee campus.

“We hope members of the USF community and residents of Sarasota and Manatee counties will join us to honor those who died and the first responders, military servicemen and women and others who responded bravely to the terrorist attacks.”

The featured speaker will be retired New York state fire inspector Matt Bruce, who was injured during the attack on the World Trade Center. He is a Vietnam War Army veteran and the recipient of two Purple Hearts, and Bronze and Silver stars.

"It's all about never forgetting what happened, the evil force that did it and those we remember for all eternity,” Bruce said.

The ceremony will also include remarks from USF Sarasota-Manatee campus Regional Chancellor Karen Holbrook, performances by the Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School children’s choir, a bagpiper playing “Amazing Grace,” a moment of silence, a 21-gun-salute and a bugler playing "Taps."

While the ceremony is moving from the campus, students, faculty, staff and other volunteers will plant 2,977 miniature U.S. flags — one for each person who died in the attacks in New York City, Virginia and Pennsylvania — in the campus courtyard Monday morning.

The event is organized by the Sarasota-Manatee campus and the USF Office of Veteran Success. USF Federal Credit Union is the title sponsor.

For information, visit the USF webpage for the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. To RSVP, click here or email Moreira at cjmoreira@usf.edu

